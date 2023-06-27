PICKENS COUNTY — Following recent inspection, the bridge on Table Rock Road (SC-288) over the Oolenoy River was closed for repairs. A detour route has been established and further details are below. SCDOT appreciates the patience of motorists as we work to determine a timeframe for repair work and complete the necessary repairs.

Detour Route for Traffic Eastbound Table Rock Road (SC-288): Motorists will be directed to take Moorefield Memorial Highway (US-178) to Scenic Highway 11 (SC-11). Turn right onto Scenic Highway 11 (SC-11) until they reach Sliding Rock Road (S-39-69), upon which they will turn right. Sliding Rock Road (S-39-69) will bring motorists back to Table Rock Road (SC-288).

Detour Route for Traffic Westbound Table Rock Road (SC-288): Motorists will be directed to take Sliding Rock Road (S-39-69) to Scenic Highway 11 (SC-11). They will then turn left onto Scenic Highway 11 (SC-11) taking them to Moorefield Memorial Highway (US-178). Turn left onto Moorefield Memorial Highway (US-178) which will bring motorists back to Table Rock Road (SC-288).