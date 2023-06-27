EASLEY — R. Carl Byars Agency, Inc. has been named South Carolinas’ 2022 Diamond Achiever by Frankenmuth Insurance, a multi-state super-regional insurance carrier based in Frankenmuth, Michigan. The annual Diamond Achiever awards are presented to the highest-performing agencies based on set criteria, including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention.

“It is an honor to present R. Carl Byars Agency’s management team and staff with our Diamond Achiever award,” shares Frankenmuth Insurance CEO Fred Edmond. “We partner with superior agents, and R. Carl Byars Agency has achieved outstanding results with their steadfast commitment to our partnership and the clients they serve. Congratulations, R. Carl Byars Agency, on a landmark year!”

The results achieved by the team at R. Carl Byars Agency, Inc. in 2022 rank the agency as one of the most successful among Frankenmuth Insurance’s more than 750 independent agencies.

“Our agency proudly provides customers with the best products and service through Frankenmuth Insurance,” shares R. Carl Byars Agency Principal Kenneth Byars. “The employees at Frankenmuth Insurance strive to provide professional courtesy to each agency staff member and policyholders.”

R. Carl Byars Agency, Inc. has been licensed with Frankenmuth Insurance since 2006 and is recognized as one of the carrier’s Preferred independent insurance agency partners.

For more information, visit byarsagency.com.