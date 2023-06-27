The National Fire Protection Association warns that thousands of people — most often children and teens — are injured while using consumer fireworks.

Sparkler and firework safety information is available at www. fireworksafety.com.

PICKENS COUNTY — Fun fact: The earliest record of fireworks dates back to 7th century China, believed to be the home of fireworks. Fireworks have long been a part of Chinese culture and were used to accompany many festivities. But this notion of setting off explosives to celebrate stuff was way too cool not to catch on and soon the use of fireworks spread around the globe.

Today, fireworks may be part of military homecomings, large sporting events and so much more. Holidays like New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July almost always feature fireworks displays. Fireworks tend to be most commonly used during warm-weather months, which is why fireworks safety is emphasized throughout June and July.

Now, the bad news: Each year, the National Fire Protection Association warns that thousands of people — most often children and teens — are injured while using consumer fireworks. To the novice, fireworks can be dangerous, even in ways people may not realize. Burns, fires, loss of fingers, blindness and even death are possible.

The Alliance to Stop Consumer Fireworks urges the public to avoid the personal use of fireworks and to enjoy displays conducted by trained professionals who adhere to various safety protocols.

But where’s the fun in that? Right?

So, for the rest of us who are totally going to engage in personal fireworks, the least we can do is to remember to use them properly and safely.

The American Pyrotechnics Association (yes, that’s a thing) says 47 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia allow legal “consumer” fireworks — including S.C. So, before you get your star spangled awesomeness on, consider the following safety tips:

First, ensure that fireworks are actually legal where you live before planning a fireworks display — this includes checking your local municipality or HOA — and make sure to purchase all fireworks, which can include everything from cone fountains to sparklers, from a licensed and reputable dealer.

Read all instructions before lighting and supervise all firework activities, making especially sure children do not light any fireworks.

Avoid alcohol and drug use when lighting fireworks as both can impair judgment and create hazardous conditions and have safety equipment on hand. This includes safety glasses and ear protection.

Do not light multiple fireworks at the same time.

Use fireworks in a clearing far away from buildings and vehicles and always have a hose or bucket of water available to douse fireworks.

If you encounter a “dud” firework — just leave it alone. Wait 20 minutes before approaching and then douse it in a bucket of water before discarding.

This should go without saying, but please don’t point fireworks at people. Seriously.

Lastly, maintain a safe distance between those observing the fireworks show and the fireworks and when you’re finished, dispose of spent fireworks safely, away from combustible materials.

But it’s not just fireworks — sparklers can be dangerous as well — especially as they’re most often used by kids.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that sparklers can burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is as hot as a blow torch, and definitely hot enough to melt some metals.

Sparklers are responsible for 9 percent of all fireworks burns and other injuries, warns the CPSC.

Sparklers are created by hardening flammable chemicals on the end of a wire or a wooden stick. Unlike other fireworks, sparklers burn slowly due to their chemical composition. This makes sparklers seemingly safer for youngsters to handle. But parents and other guardians may want to reconsider.

Emergency rooms repeatedly treat burn injuries to hands and faces resulting from sparkler usage. Kids may be tempted to show sparklers off to their friends and then run and lose their balance or wave the sparkler around and not know others are close by.

When using sparklers, heed the following safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety:

• Sparklers are best handled by people ages 12 and older. Children younger than 12 require extreme supervision.

• Everyone handling sparklers should wear closed-toe shoes, and not flip-flops or sandals, to protect their feet from sparks.

• Wear eye protection, such as safety goggles.

• Leather gloves or those lined with Kevlar can help protect hands against burns.

• Each person should have his or her own sparkler stick. Only light one at a time.

• Maintain a distance of six feet from one another while sparklers are blazing.

• Even though it can seem festive to wave a sparkler or make circles through the air, doing so increases the risk for injury.

• Remain in an upright position when holding a lit sparkler.

• Tossing or throwing the sparkler is extremely hazardous.

• Do not use sparklers (or other fireworks) while under the influence of alcohol.

• Sparkler sticks can remain hot long after the flame is extinguished. Keep a bucket of water nearby and dump some water on the sparkler after use.

More sparkler and firework safety information is available through the National Council on Fireworks Safety at www. fireworksafety.com.

Happy Fourth, everyone!

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.