The Declaration of Independence is a document that indicates the founding principles of the United States of America. The declaration was issued by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, and announced the separation of the 13 British colonies in North America from the United Kingdom.

That significance means the public may want to learn more about the Declaration of Independence. Here are some key facts.

1. While Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, it was carefully reviewed and modified by other members of the Continental Congress, notably John Adams and Benjamin Franklin.

2. The Continental Congress actually voted for independence on July 2, 1776. The written Declaration was dated July 4, 1776, but it wasn’t actually signed until August 2nd of that year. John Adams thought July 2nd would be marked as the national holiday.

3. Fifty-six delegates signed the Declaration of Independence, but not all were present on that day in August.

4. While many know that John Hancock signed first, with his prominent signature readily visible, it is believed that Thomas McKean of Delaware was the last person to sign.

5. Others signed according to state delegation and in columns, starting with the northernmost state (New Hampshire) to the southernmost (Georgia).

6. About 200 copies of the Dunlap Broadside were printed. Today, 26 copies remain.

7. The original rough draft of the Declaration of Independence has been lost.

8. The Declaration of Independence was not universally accepted, and many people in the colonies remained loyal to the British monarchy and opposed American independence.

9. The Declaration of Independence has a message written on the back of it. It reads, Original Declaration of Independence dated 4th July 1776.