PICKENS COUNTY — Clemson University’s Board of Trustees met Thursday to approve recommendations from the administration on tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year. The University will freeze tuition and fees for both in-state and out-of-state undergraduates, marking the fourth-consecutive year of no tuition increase for South Carolina residents.

“Our Board thanks Governor Henry McMaster and the General Assembly for their extraordinary investment in Clemson University,” said Board Chair Kim Wilkerson. “Their commitment allows us to make a tuition decision supportive of our students and their families, invest significantly in our Clemson Elevate Strategic Plan and recognize the important role PSA plays in our State. We value tremendously our partnership with the State and commit to continue work with them to ensure the economic success of South Carolina.”

“Today’s actions by the Board to freeze tuition for all undergraduate students allows Clemson to continue to provide access to a world-class education while also investing in the strategic pillars of Clemson Elevate — creating the best student experience in the nation, doubling research and transforming lives across the State of South Carolina,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements. “We are grateful to the General Assembly and Governor Henry McMaster for their continued investment into Clemson and higher education in this state.”

In addition to the tuition freeze for undergraduate students, the Board also approved housing and dining rates posted in January. Housing and dining fees were adjusted by 3.6 percent and 4 percent respectively. These fees are adjusted annually to cover the increased costs associated with inflation and to fund planned repairs and renovations.

Key information

Clemson remains committed to affordability and a strong return on investment for students.

99% of first-time in-state students receive state scholarships.

49% of first-year students received an institutional recruiting scholarship in Fall 2021.

80% of all students receive some type of financial assistance, including state, federal and University awards.

Named a Best Value College by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, Money, Best Value Schools and Niche.

A majority of Clemson’s graduates (52%) have no debt — significantly more than state (40%) and national (45%) averages.

This marks the fourth-consecutive year Clemson has frozen tuition for in-state students.

The support of the General Assembly through increased tuition mitigation funding has allowed Clemson to freeze for all undergraduate tuition and fees for 2023-24.