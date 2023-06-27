UPSTATE — The Greater Anderson Musical Arts Consortium (GAMAC) Chorale under the direction of Don R. Campbell will hold auditions for new members on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13, 2023 beginning at 4 p.m.

Auditions will be held in the choir room at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC. (Directly across from Ingles Supermarket.) Signs will direct you to the choir room. Singers should come with their voices warmed up. All materials will be provided. Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please call the GAMAC office at 864-231-6147.

The Chorale will perform three times this year as part of GAMAC’s annual concert season. Performances will include an opening performance titled How the West was Sung as well as GAMAC’s annual Christmas concert featuring favorite carols performed with the Anderson Symphony Orchestra. A third performance is scheduled for Spring 2024. Additional activities will include a Messiah Sing-Along, Christmas caroling in downtown Anderson in early December and social gatherings. Rehearsals will be held on Monday nights from August through April.

Renamed the GAMAC Chorale in 1990, the ensemble began in 1970 as the Anderson Civic Chorale. The ensemble continues to be a civic ensemble comprised of talented singers from all areas of the Upstate and neighboring Georgia. The mission of the group is to provide singers and audiences the opportunity to experience quality choral music performances of all genres and styles. Campbell was named conductor of the Chorale in 2010.

GAMAC Chorale auditions and membership are open to all talented adult singers regardless of race, religion, gender, or orientation. New members will find a diverse and welcoming community of singers dedicated to great music with a big dash of fun! The GAMAC Chorale is funded in part by generous contributions from individuals and businesses in addition to funding from the South Carolina Arts Commission which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts.