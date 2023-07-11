UPSTATE — Oconee Nuclear Station will celebrate 50 years of reliable, carbon-free generation next week, and Duke Energy is inviting the community to celebrate at its free outdoor movie night on Friday, July 21, at the World of Energy.

“We want the community to share in this milestone celebration of 50 years of operation at Oconee,” said Site Vice President Steve Snider. “We are proud of the service we provide, and are thankful to the people of this community for allowing us to operate for the past 50 years.”

The community outdoor movie night, featuring “Finding Nemo,” will be held at the World of Energy peninsula, and guests can come by car and relax on the shore or watch the movie from their boat. The movie begins at approximately 8:50 p.m. (sunset). Boy Scout Troop 120 will sell concessions. The World of Energy education center will have extended visiting hours until 8 p.m.; a small historical photo display of Oconee’s construction will be available to view in the World of Energy lobby. Attendees are encouraged to come out early and enjoy the evening – bring chairs and blankets. The picnic shelter and surrounding picnic tables are available as well.

Oconee Nuclear Station celebrated the start of unit 1’s commercial operation on July 16, 1973. Unit 2 and unit 3 began commercial operation in 1974. The three-unit nuclear power plant produces electricity for 2 million homes and has generated 900 million megawatt-hours since 1973. Oconee earned the distinction of having the first accredited operator training program in the country and was the second nuclear station in the United States to have its licenses renewed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for an additional 20 years. All U.S. reactors are initially licensed by the NRC for 40 years.

No pets or alcoholic beverages are permitted at outdoor movie night. Parking will be available at the World of Energy. Out of an abundance of safety, the event will end if severe weather arrives.

For more information, directions or in case of severe weather, visit duke-energy.com/WorldOfEnergy or call 864.873.4600.