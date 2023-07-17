PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County hosted the first of three Opportunity Fairs for anyone interested in serving on a Board or Commission.

Meagan Nations, clerk to council, was there to provide additional information and answer any questions. A link to the open positions is available on the county’s website and includes about 50 open positions, she said.

Open spots span from Emergency Services and Health Boards to Keep Pickens Beautiful and Museum and Performing Arts Boards.

When asked about the application and selection process, Nations noted that some of the Boards are based on districts, and some are not, so where you live may play a role depending on the Board. After the application is received, the County Council will reach out to discuss. If an applicant is interested in more than one role, they should note it at the top of the application, she said.

This is the third year they have hosted the Opportunity Fair with yearly enrollment and a 30 day application period. The website notes the time range of September 1 – 30, but Nations is collecting applications from now until September 30 for those interested.

For more information, visit www.pickenscountysc.com.