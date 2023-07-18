MAYPORT, Fla. – Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Burroughs, a native of Easley, South Carolina, serves aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette, in Mayport, Florida.

PCU is a designation used by the U.S. Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning.

Burroughs graduated from Easley High School in 1999 and earned an electrical engineering degree from ITT technical institute.

“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities, to travel and to continue a family tradition of military service,” said Burroughs. “My dad served in the Army and my grandfather was in the Air Force. I also have uncles and cousins who have also served in various other branches as well.”

Burroughs joined the Navy 20 years ago and today relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Easley to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, I learned that respect and discipline will get you the furthest in life,” said Burroughs. “I also learned you always need to put your best forward and to take the initiative to do what needs to be done to complete the mission.”

These lessons have helped Burroughs while serving in the Navy.

Marinette will be a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, according to Navy officials. Littoral combat ships integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

Littoral combat ships are hybrid surface combatants that lead manned-unmanned teams using unmanned aerial systems like the Fire Scout and Expeditionary Ordnance Disposal forces unmanned underwater vehicles. They conduct forward and maritime security missions like the Secretary of Defense Oceania Maritime Security Initiative. The ships also strengthen partnerships through port visits in small island nations like Tahiti and Fiji due to their shallow-depth hull.

According to Navy officials, the path to becoming an LCS sailor is unique and challenging. The culmination of their 18-month training pipeline, sailors qualify on a virtual reality simulator that is nearly identical to the ship. This intense and realistic training pipeline allows sailors to execute their roles and responsibilities immediately upon stepping on board.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Burroughs is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is instrumental to national defense by maintaining the security of our coasts to protect the ideals of freedom and democracy,” said Burroughs.

Burroughs and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m proud of advancing in rank to petty officer first class because it was the biggest career marker I set for myself within my first few years of service,” said Burroughs.

As Burroughs and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is a very fulfilling and rewarding experience,” said Burroughs. “I do this for my family, friends and everyone who would love to join the military but do not have the opportunity to.”

Burroughs is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my wife, Kellie, my parents, Wilmar and Linda, my brother, Matthew, and my children, Madison Pledger-Green, Marcus, Mason and Mathias, for the love and support they have provided me throughout my career in the Navy,” added Burroughs.