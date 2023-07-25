EASLEY — Tom Couch has been named the new city administrator following a vote to approve his appointment by City Council members on July 13. Couch replaces interim administrator, Tommy Holcombe.

According to a release from the city, Couch spent the past 19 years in Camden, SC, serving most recently as utilities director. During his time in Camden, he also worked as public works director and interim city manager.

Prior to Camden, Couch was the director for water and sewer for Franklin County, NC, and in Raleigh, NC, as a division manager in the telecommunications industry. He is also a 20-year United States Air Force veteran, serving as a helicopter pilot and retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Originally from Ware Shoals, SC, Couch earned a Bachelors degree in civil engineering from the US Air Force Academy, followed by a Masters (also in civil engineering) at Auburn University.

“I am honored to serve as the next city administrator for Easley,” Couch said. “My family and I have been quickly captivated by the city and are excited for this new journey.”

“Easley is a place unlike any other to work and live, beaming with citizens who are sincerely passionate about our city,” said Easley Mayor Butch Womack. “City Council took the task of choosing a new administrator very seriously, as it was important to find an administrator that was dedicated and excited to help Easley continue to flourish. We believe Tom Couch brings great leadership, experience and passion to Easley and will be a great asset to our incredible community.”

Couch officially starts as the new city administrator in September.

