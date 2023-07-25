EASLEY — Prisma Health recently announced Compass One Healthcare (Compass One) as its partner for Environmental Services beginning Sept. 1, 2023. The move is to “better serve patients in its acute care hospitals,” officials said.

Environmental Services (EVS) is a health care term used to describe the processes highly trained support service staff use to clean and disinfect medical equipment, patient rooms and other common areas within health care facilities, according to Prisma execs.

As part of this partnership, hourly EVS team members from all Prisma Health hospital locations will transition to Crothall, as long as they meet pre-employment screening requirements. No positions will be eliminated as part of the transition from Prisma Health to Compass One, officials said.

It is not clear how current employees’ pay and/or benefits may be affected once they “transition” to their new employer.

“Providing exceptional EVS services to our patients and families plays an essential role in the healing process,” said Clarence Sevillian, chief operation officer, Prisma Health. “Our mission is to create a better state of health throughout South Carolina. A partnership with Compass One brings new, innovative ways to enhance this important service, including standardizing tracking and reporting, to elevate the overall quality of care we provide.”

Compass One and Prisma Health are collaborating to give all EVS team members an opportunity to become part of the Compass One team if they are interested.

“We are committed to supporting the EVS team members through this transition and recognize the important role they play in providing this service throughout the Prisma Health system. Our goal is to make the onboarding process as seamless as possible, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with Prisma Health to continue to elevate the care they provide to the entire community,” said Bobby Kutteh, chief executive officer, Compass One Healthcare.

The transition affects 689 Prisma Health EVS team members, including 33 in Pickens County.

