Neighbors create ‘Field of Dreams’ after COVID

Pictured in no particular order – Teams - Louisville Pluggers, Yard Barkers, Swings and a Misses, Warning Tracks, Two and a Half Men and Evan Dwarfs. Families represented: Healy, Sevic, Alexander, Massey, Linsz, Barker, Ginsler, Duvall, Evatt, Ford, Nations, Roberts and Buckheister.

EASLEY — Summers used to be about walking down Main Street to get bottled cokes with peanuts, warm evenings capturing lightning bugs, climbing trees, or playing ball. Families would get together in the backyard and visit. One neighborhood in Easley is keeping the spirit of these memories alive for children near and far by building a field off Couch Lane and creating an innovative summer league and tournament.

It started as the pandemic waned in 2021 with two families in the Huntington neighborhood of Easley. The Kays and Sevics lived next door with their houses backed up to each other, and they decided to get together to play ball. Three years and 11 families later, a creative Summer League was born.

The Kay’s constructed an improvised field between their homes known as “Special Kay Stadium,” chalking it off and now it’s ready for play. A tournament trophy and concession stand welcome players, family and visitors with themed food and drink.

Jeanna Sevic describes how it began: “As we came off quarantine, we started the league. This is our third summer. The Kay Family (Kevin, Jamie, Julian) came up with the idea and each summer it’s just grown. People hear about it and they want a team too.”

Andy Sevic, known as “the Commish,” sets the schedule based on players’ availability so everyone gets a chance to play. “We all got together to do something fun … and now it’s grown from church, the neighborhood, etc. Some of the dads came alone to play since all their kids are busy,” joked Sevic. “The youngest player is six, oldest is mid-to-late 50s.”

Spectators are on the lower and higher end of those ages as well, he said.

“That was the genesis of all this, the neighborhood getting together. We call it the ‘Neighborhood Wiffle Organization’ — NWO. There are three or four teams that are playing tonight. We keep stats too — mainly web gems, sportsmanship and home runs. Each team plays twice. We have two divisions, since we have teams from all over – Seneca, Liberty, Pickens. The divisions are Skirts and Outskirts. Skirts around here, Outskirts further out.”

While it’s about camaraderie, it’s also competitive, with a trophy presented to the winners of the tournament. The Foothills Gymnastics Center abuts the neighborhood and one day they were cleaning out cheerleading trophies. Andy’s son, Bo, picked out one and they modified it to create the Huntington Cup, creatively named after their neighborhood. Home Run King and Queen Award are also given trophies along with medals for top teams in the division — and Jeanna’s label maker makes it “official.”

In giving an overview of the rules, Sevic looked on the field and mentioned the players on the field. “Charlie Linsz is one of the original players and he started from the get-go. Grant Duvall pitches and leads the league in Sportsmanship. Whoever is the oldest on the field makes the calls, we don’t have a ref. Tonight is Kolache Night. We always try to do something different.”

Charlie Linsz looks forward to this. “We used to live here a couple houses down. It started out small and I always made sure to be here. It’s a nice little thing. “

When asked about his favorite part, he said “Probably the tournament, when there is pressure on the games. I love the feeling of hitting a bomb to win the championship.”

“It’s a good turnout, especially considering family vacations,” said Jeanna Sevic. “The games take place all summer long and the tournament starts next week. Every night we will have concessions. I’ve gotten to know people too, because teams come and sometimes, I’ve never seen that person before. We’ve gotten to know a lot of people through this.”

Everyone participates and on game and tournament nights all the moms and grandparents switch off in throwing out the first pitch by lining up and throwing a Wiffle ball at the same time. Everyone gets recognized. Every now and then the moms will play.

Sybil Sevic says her favorite part is seeing all the families get to come out and visit.

“Kids love it and form friendships across the community,” she said. “It’s neat and keeps them busy during the summer.”

Says Jeanna Sevic: “You can be a professional baseball player and you can blooper it up with Wiffle ball, which makes it great. It’s good old fashioned outdoor fun. Everybody hanging around talking. Kind of like ‘The Sandlot’ of Wiffle ball. If you build it they will come.” She said, referencing two iconic movies. “Create the field and they will come.”

The Sevics and Kays plan on continuing this. “We’ve had a good response this summer. Come next summer, they’ll ask and we will coordinate, get the field ready.”

Will Charlie return?

“If they have it at all, I will definitely come back,” he said. “And if they don’t, I’m going to make them do it. It’s one of my favorite things to do in the summer. Normally I’d have a boring summer. This is a nice thing to do, I would make the drive from Liberty. This is so fun.”