LIBERTY — A woman riding a moped was killed Monday morning in a collision with a dump truck, South Carolina officials said.

Brandi Black, a 31-year-old Liberty resident, died in the accident, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 7 a.m. in Pickens County, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Black was driving a 2022 Bintelli moped east on S.C. 93, according to Ridgeway. Near the intersection with Cartee Road, a 2019 Kenworth dump truck that was also heading east hit the rear of the moped, Ridgeway said.

Black, who was wearing a helmet, suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Ridgeway said the Abbeville resident who was driving the dump truck was not hurt and no other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the dump truck to hit the moped was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Sunday, 577 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 11 people have died in Pickens County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 18 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.