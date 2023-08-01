Front row, left, right, Norm Sutherby - US Navy, Frank Cantrell US Navy, Clint Beaver US Navy. Back Row, Carolyn, Nations, James Whiteley US Marines, Ernest MacAdoo US Army, Charlie Brewer US Navy, Wayne Wardlaw US Army, Harvey Spencer US Navy, Ann Warmuth, Bruce Maxwell US Army/US Air Force.

Korean War veteran James Whitley, who is 91-years-old, and his great-granddaughter Sophie Hamrick led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

SIX MILE — July 27 marked the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice. The Town of Six Mile remembered the event with a lunch for nine Korean War veterans.

Tom von Kaenel and Tom Smith, members of the Pickens County Veterans Council organized the event. Mayor Stoddard gave opening remarks. Korean War veteran James Whitley, who is 91-years-old, and his great-granddaughter Sophie Hamrick led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Then the veterans shared their stories.

They spoke of how cold Korea was and frozen feet. Several served on ships or submarines and one piloted a blimp. It took one veteran four tries to finally be accepted by the Navy. Another one survived seven hurricanes in the Pacific. The oldest veteran there was 96-year-old Bruce Maxwell.

These proud Army, Marines and Navy veterans with many of them serving more than 20 years made sacrifices for our country.

Carolyn Nations (Fort Prince George DAR Chapter Regent and SCDAR State Chaplin) and Ann Warmuth (FPG Service to Veterans Chair) had the privilege of attending. Warmuth presented the veterans with the NSDAR Korean War Certificate honoring them for their valor, service and sacrifice during the Korean War.