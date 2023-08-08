PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County Council Vice Chairman Roy Costner III was elected President of the South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) for 2023-24 during the Association’s Annual Conference held Aug. 1-3.

Business development manager at Spectrum Reach, Costner has lived in Liberty for 35 years. In addition to his county council service, he also is vice chairman of the SC Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame and serves on the executive committee for the Upstate Alliance. Costner succeeds Debra B. Summers of Lexington County Council, who was SCAC’s president for 2022-23.

“Thankful, honored, and thrilled. These words merely begin to describe my feelings on having the opportunity to serve as president for the South Carolina Association of Counties this year,” Costner said. “Part of SCAC’s purpose is to promote more efficient county governments while studying, discussing and recommending improvements within all levels of government. What I find extraordinary is the willingness of the membership from all 46 counties to find commonalities and work together for what we hope to help accomplish for the people of South Carolina.”

Costner emphasized the value of the Association to all county officials across the Palmetto State.

“Because of SCAC, I constantly learn and discover incredible ways to serve as a county councilman,” he said. “I look forward to working with everyone in the coming year and continue to build on this organization that empowers county officials through advocacy, education and collaboration.”

Costner has worked in the radio and television industry for 29 years and during his time at Spectrum Reach created the process Proactively Building Partnerships to train sales leaders and their teams. He was given the first “Key to the City” in his hometown for his work and development of Liberty Idol.

He has previously served on a variety of community boards including United Christian Ministries, the Ronald McDonald House of the Carolinas, Alliance Pickens, Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music, Greenville County Crimestoppers, Foothills Playhouse of Easley, and Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study. Costner and his wife Angie have two children and five grandchildren.

Other officers elected for 2023-24 were Allendale County Council Vice Chairman William E. Robinson for First Vice President, Chesterfield County Council Vice Chairwoman Mary D. Anderson for Second Vice President, Dorchester County Council Vice Chairman C. David Chinnis for Third Vice President, Sumter County Council Member Charles T. Edens for Secretary, and Charleston County Clerk of Court Julie J. Armstrong for Treasurer.

In addition, the following members of the Board of Directors were elected to a four-year term: Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr., Colleton County Council Vice Chairman Phillip M. Taylor Sr., Dillon County Administrator Tim Harper, Horry County Council Member Cam Crawford, and Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson.

SCAC is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving county government in South Carolina. Chartered in 1967, it is governed by a Board of Directors composed of county officials from across the state and works to empower its members through advocacy, education and collaboration.

Learn more at www.sccounties.org.