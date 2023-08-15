EASLEY — A portion of Saluda Dam Road (S-39-36) in Pickens County will close temporarily for a crossline pipe replacement starting Tuesday, August 15.

SC Dept. of Transportation (SCDOT) expects to complete this maintenance work by August 25. Detour routes and a map are available below. SCDOT asks motorists to drive with caution in the area during this time.

Detour Route for Eastbound Traffic on Saluda Dam Road (S-39-36): Motorists traveling Eastbound on Saluda Dam Road (S-39-36) will be detoured to go East on Hagood Street (S-39-183) bearing left onto Saco Lowell Road (S-39-188). Follow Saco Lowell Road to the red light and turn left onto Prince Perry Road. Follow Prince Perry Road to the roundabout and take the 3rd exit to the roundabout onto SC 153 Northbound. Follow SC 153 back to Saluda Dam Road.

Detour Route for Westbound Traffic on Saluda Dam Road (S-39-36): Motorists traveling Westbound on Saluda Dam Road (S-39-36) will be detoured onto SC 153 Southbound. Follow SC 153 Southbound to the roundabout and take the first exit on the roundabout onto Prince Perry Road. Follow Prince Perry Road to the red light and turn right onto Saco Lowell Road. Follow Saco Lowell Road and bear right onto Hagood Street. Follow Hagood Street back to Saluda Dam Road.