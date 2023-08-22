Development likely coming anyway

EASLEY — Easley City Council voted no on Monday to a proposed annexation which would bring nearly 100 acres of land in Pickens and Anderson Counties into the city limits. The vote came following months of protests from the community concerning road congestion, water shed tables and the rapid pace of rural development in the area.

But it may be a moot point because according to City Council Member Pat Webb, the development along Sheriff Mill Road is likely coming anyway.

“I think it boils down to, people in this particular piece of property anyway, are opposed to development or not development,” said Webb. “And unfortunately what I’m being told by the developer who has purchased this property, is that it’s going to be developed — whether it’s developed in the county or in the city. If we turn it down, in the city, then all of the utilities are (still) going to be provided.

“I think what a lot of people are also upset about is the idea about mass grading on the individual pieces of property. Nowhere in our ordinances do we (Easley) prevent mass grading,” she said. “By the same token, nowhere in the County’s ordinance do they prevent mass grading.”

Webb also brought up the anticipated $1.1 million investment in the city’s Development Impact Fee, had the annexation passed.

“So what that’s (voting no on the annexation) going to empower them to do, the developer, is to take that $1.1 million dollars and do whatever they want to. So we’re subsidizing the development of this area to the tune of $1.1 million dollars just in the Development Impact Fee. And I’m sure the developers and the builder will be happy for the subsidy. They’ll enjoy that,” Webb said.

She continued: “I’ve tried to explain to people several times and I’ve been castigated and publicly pulled out because I have voted for 20 annexations over a four year period. I’ve done that. The thing is, if it’s not done — if it’s not annexed into the city — it’s still going to be built. It will be built. I have a letter, it’s going to be built, it’s not going to die, it’s not going to go away — and nobody believes me when I say that.”

Council Member Jim Robinson recused himself from the vote, which had been postponed since March.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.