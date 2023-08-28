CENTRAL – Pearl Harbor veteran family members, active-duty military, veterans and friends came together at Semper Fi Barn to remember the sacrifices made by nine South Carolina men who were killed at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

These men were recently identified through Operation 85, a civilian organization working to identify “unknown” American service members recovered in Hawaii. CEO and founder Tom von Kaenel opened the barn in March. This is a place for veterans to spend a night for free.

Semper Fi Barn chairman and U.S. Army veteran Darol Kubacz welcomed the audience and accepted two American Flags from Congressman Jeff Duncan that were flown over the Capitol. “(It’s) great to learn about what the Semper Fi Barn is doing for veterans by having a place to come and seek refuge, gather their thoughts and get back on track,” Duncan said. “Thank you so much for what you are doing for veterans.”

CDR Janelle Merritt USN (ret.) introduced speakers who read the obituaries of the nine veterans. At the conclusion of each, a representative took the veteran’s dog tag and hung it in the barn porch. TL Hanna Naval JROTC provided an Arch of Sabers for the representatives to walk through.

The nine veterans were:

S1C Henry Lloyd Lee, of Conway; CM3C Wayne Alman Lewis, of Arcadia; S2C John Morgan Meares, of Greenville; S1C Douglas Carlton Moore, of Anderson; SF3C James Carlton Moore, of Anderson; S1C Broadus Franklin West, of Simpsonville; S1C Vernon Russell White, of Spartanburg; RM3C Jack Herman Williams, of Columbia; and SF3C James Garland Nations, of Pickens.

Because of the Operation 85 project, James Nations’ relatives were at the ceremony: Kenneth Nations, a second cousin, and nephews Kevin and Cameron Nations. Carolyn Nations, Fort Prince George Daughters of the American Revolution Regent and SC DAR State Chaplain read the obituary. Kevin and Cameron hung the dog tag.

“Not only are we blessed to have them here today, but we’re blessed to know new cousins,” Nations said.

Ann Warmuth, Fort Prince George Daughters of the American Revolution Service to Veterans chair presented the Nations family with DAR Certificates honoring James Nations for his service. She also presented certificates to World War II veterans Joe Jones, 100-years-old, and to 102-year-old Purple Heart and Bronze Star veteran Ralph Conte.

“We appreciate your service and my chapter looks for every opportunity to honor our veterans and thank them and their families for their service,’ Warmuth said.