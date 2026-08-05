Too little, too late

SOUTH CAROLINA — For the 2026–2027 school year, 65 of South Carolina’s 72 public school districts begin classes before the state’s tax-free weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue reports that Palmetto State shoppers collectively save between two million and three million dollars in unpaid sales tax over the course of the single three-day weekend. For an individual family purchasing necessary classroom materials, fresh wardrobe pieces, and big-ticket tech items like computers, this exemption easily saves eighty dollars or more for every one thousand dollars spent.

A savings most parents now miss out on.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” said Pickens County resident Mary Chapman. “The whole thing was designed to save on back to school shopping but that does me no good when school starts Tuesday.”

She’s not alone.

A widespread shift toward modified year-round schedules has moved start dates into late July and early August for the vast majority of traditional districts. But state law fixes the Sales Tax Holiday to the first weekend of August (which falls on August 7–9 in 2026).

“I don’t know why they just can’t change it,” Chapman said. “They change laws all the time — and this one would really help out a lot of folks.”

When the state legislature established the tax-free weekend in 2000, setting the date for the first weekend in August perfectly matched the traditional late-August start of the school year. But times change.

Chapman argued moving the tax-exempt shopping period forward by just two weeks would bridge this widening gap, restoring the original intent of the law and providing relief to families.

Beyond easing the burden on families, an earlier tax holiday would provide a substantial boost to local South Carolina retailers. Because the current tax weekend falls so late, many early-starting families turn to online retailers to secure necessary supplies on time, draining tax revenue and retail profits from the local economy.

“Tax Free Weekend is one of the biggest shopping events of the year for South Carolina retailers and one of the best opportunities for families to save,” said Krista Hinson, Executive Director of the South Carolina Retail Association. “As households continue to carefully manage their budgets, this weekend allows parents, students, and teachers to purchase the items they need while supporting the local businesses that strengthen our communities.”

South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend is Aug.7-9, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ending Sunday at midnight.