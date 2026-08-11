Bail denied for murder suspect

PICKENS COUNTY — Bail has been denied to a woman accused of fatally shooting a man on Big Foot Road in Pickens.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 63-year old Douglas James Nelson. The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide, they said.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at approximately 5:38 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say that upon arrival, deputies located a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Though lifesaving efforts were initiated, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

When detectives arrived, a suspect, 33-year-old Soshinque Barney White, was identified and brought in for questioning.

She was later charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

White is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center without bond.