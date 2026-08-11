Over $214K in counterfeit NeeDoh toys seized from Haywood Mall

UPSTATE — South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond recently announced the seizure of over $214,000 in counterfeit NeeDoh toys and other merchandise at Haywood Mall in Greenville. The merchandise was seized on July 27, 2026, in a joint operation involving Greenville Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The investigation followed information provided by the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia regarding a similar counterfeit NeeDoh toy investigation.

Items seized included counterfeit NeeDoh toys and counterfeit cellphone covers using logos from famous brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. The merchandise was seized from the following businesses: Toy Corral and Blind Boxes (Winging It), operated by Happy Houston, LLC; Squishy Dumplings and Squishy World, operated by West Central, LLC; Phone XPert, operated by Phone XPert, LLC; and Express Repair, operated by Tech United, LLC. The estimated retail value of the seized counterfeit merchandise exceeds $214,000, based on the retail prices of legitimate versions of those products.

“The manufacturing and sale of counterfeit goods not only rips off intellectual property but also exploits consumers and puts them at risk,” said Secretary Hammond. “Counterfeiters don’t follow the same safety standards required of legitimate businesses, and use unknown and potentially toxic ingredients in their fake products. The fact that counterfeit toys are marketed to children makes this illicit activity even more dangerous.”

NeeDohs are squeezable sensory toys that typically retail between $4.00 and $13.00. Due to their popularity, NeeDoh toys sell out quickly and can be difficult for consumers to locate. According to NeeDoh’s manufacturer, Schylling, NeeDohs are nontoxic and are developed and produced using current safety testing standards. By contrast, counterfeit toys pose several risks, such as the following:

• The materials used in counterfeit products are often unknown and may not comply with restrictions on hazardous substances.

• Counterfeit toys may not be subjected to testing for mechanical hazards, durability, or age-appropriate safety requirements.

• Inferior manufacturing practices can increase the risk of product failure, including breakage, separation of small parts, or leakage of contents.

• Counterfeit products often lack accurate product traceability, making recalls and safety investigations more difficult.

• Counterfeit toys may not include required safety warnings, age recommendations, or proper product labeling.

• Consumers have no assurance that counterfeit products were manufactured under recognized quality control processes.

Meghann Ellis, Schylling’s Chief Financial Officer, provided the following statement regarding the July 27, 2026, enforcement action: “We’re grateful to South Carolina law enforcement officers for the time and resources they dedicated to this investigation. Removing thousands of counterfeit NeeDoh products from the market protects consumers and sends a clear message: counterfeiting will not be tolerated. At Schylling, we’ve spent decades building brands that families trust. Authentic NeeDoh products are designed and manufactured under strict quality controls and independently tested to meet toy safety standards. Counterfeits don’t just infringe our intellectual property; they can put children and families at risk, as there’s no way to know what’s actually in the product or how it’s made. We’re grateful for this partnership with law enforcement, and we’ll keep working aggressively to protect our customers, our retail partners, and the integrity of the NeeDoh brand.”

“Counterfeit goods put consumers at risk, undermine legitimate businesses, and violate intellectual property rights,” said Mark M. Zito, special agent in charge of HSI Carolinas. “HSI is proud to work with our law enforcement and private-sector partners to disrupt those who profit from counterfeit merchandise and protect the public.”

Greenville Police Department issued the following statement: “This operation reflects the core mission of the Greenville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division: to provide dedicated service to victims of crime, regardless of the nature or severity of the offense. From shoplifting to homicide, we remain committed to conducting thorough and complete investigations with the goal of ensuring justice for every victim we serve.”

As a result of the July 27, 2026, raid, one person was arrested by Homeland Security for immigration violations.