Tecsys pledges $5M to Prisma’s new behavioral health hospital

EASLEY — Tecsys Inc., a leading provider of supply chain management solutions for healthcare and distribution, announced today a $5 million pledge to support the new Prisma Health Behavioral Health Hospital in the South Carolina Upstate. The gift, to be made over five years, is the largest philanthropic gift in support of behavioral health in Prisma Health’s history.

The $138 million hospital will quadruple the number of child and adolescent behavioral health beds currently available at Prisma Health in the Upstate and double its inpatient behavioral health capacity. The three-story facility, expected to open in March 2027, will significantly expand access in the Upstate to inpatient psychiatric care and reduce the distance many patients and families currently must travel to receive treatment. Last year alone, more than 3,300 behavioral health patients, including children, were transported as far as the coast simply because there weren’t enough licensed psychiatric beds in the Upstate.

“Tecsys’ support is helping bring to life a transformational project that will change behavioral health care in the Upstate for decades to come,” said Mark O’Halla, president and CEO of Prisma Health. “With the support of the State of South Carolina, our community and partners like Tecsys, we can reduce that burden and help more people get the care they need closer to home.”

As a technology partner to Prisma Health, Tecsys teams have been working behind the scenes to help establish the resilient, secure supply chain infrastructure that will support the new hospital. As Tecsys learned more about the need the facility is designed to address, President and CEO Peter Brereton saw an opportunity for the company to contribute beyond its technology partnership.

“Our work with health systems gives us a close view of the critical role they play in the lives of patients, families and communities,” said Brereton. “When we understood the need Prisma Health is addressing with this hospital, particularly for children and adolescents who may have to travel hours from home to receive care, we wanted to do more. We’re proud to support Prisma Health in bringing this care closer to the families who need it.”

The gift builds on Tecsys’ longstanding commitment to supporting children, youth and families in the communities where its employees, customers and partners live and work. For decades, Tecsys and its people have supported organizations focused on children’s health, vulnerable youth and families in need across North America and beyond through corporate giving, employee-led fundraising and donation matching.

For Tecsys co-founder and board chair David Brereton, that commitment has been a deeply held part of the company’s approach to community involvement.

“We have always believed that our responsibility extends beyond the work we do every day,” said David Brereton. “Children and families facing difficult circumstances have long been particularly important to us. When we learned how far families in the Upstate were traveling simply to get their children the behavioral health care they needed, this was something we wanted to help change. This gift is an opportunity to help more families access care closer to home when they need it most.”

The hospital is supported by $100 million in one-time state funding, appropriated by the South Carolina General Assembly to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to expand psychiatric inpatient and outpatient capacity in the Upstate. Community fundraising through the Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation’s Hope Forward Campaign has raised more than $9.26 million to date.

The 135,000-square-foot facility, licensed for 112 beds, is being built on a 46-acre site off S.C. 153 near Easley. It will replace Prisma Health’s 65-bed Marshall I. Pickens Hospital.