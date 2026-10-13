Study: SC is second-worst nationally for access to mental health treatment facilities

UPSTATE — The Greenville-Anderson-Greer area tied for the worst access to registered mental health treatment facilities among large metropolitan areas nationwide, according to an analysis of federal data.

The South Carolina metro area received an access score of 2.7 out of 100, tying the San Antonio-New Braunfels area in Texas, for the lowest score among metropolitan areas with populations of more than 1 million included in the analysis.

The Greenville metro had 10 facilities registered with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or about one facility per 100,000 residents. Its population was listed at just over 1 million. Residents faced an estimated average travel distance of 6.9 miles to the nearest registered mental health facility.

South Carolina also fared poorly statewide.

The state ranked second-worst in the analysis for access to mental health treatment facilities, with an access score of 13.7 out of 100. South Carolina had 100 registered facilities, equivalent to 1.8 facilities per 100,000 residents, and an estimated average travel distance of 7.2 miles to the nearest facility.

Only Alabama and Hawaii received lower statewide access scores. Both scored 9.8 out of 100.

The analysis, conducted by Autism 360, used data from SAMHSA’s 2025 National Directory of Mental Health Treatment Facilities and the U.S. Census Bureau. Researchers considered the number of facilities per 100,000 residents and estimated travel distance to the nearest facility, converting those measures into percentile scores that were averaged to produce the overall access score.

The findings do not represent every source of mental health care available to residents. SAMHSA’s directory includes licensed and state-recognized facilities such as clinics, hospitals and community treatment programs, but does not include individual practitioners in independent private practice. As a result, the analysis measures access to formal treatment facilities rather than the availability of every therapist or counselor.

Nationally, the analysis included 13,919 facilities in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., after researchers excluded facilities in U.S. territories and those that could not be geocoded. Across the country, there were 4.1 facilities per 100,000 residents, with an estimated average distance of 5 miles to the nearest facility.

The analysis estimated travel distance by locating the population center of Census block groups, weighting those locations by population and calculating their distance to the nearest mental health facility. Researchers multiplied those distances by 1.3 as a proxy for road travel distance.

Ash Bhattacharya, CEO and co-founder of Autism 360, said factors including cost and the type of care available also affect access to mental health care. He said the organization’s findings were concerning because South Carolina scored poorly both in the number of registered facilities per capita and estimated travel distance.

The analysis found Utah had the highest statewide access score, at 97.1 out of 100. Utah had 10.6 registered facilities per 100,000 residents and an estimated average travel distance of 2.5 miles.

Among large metropolitan areas, the Salt Lake City-Murray region in Utah ranked first, with an access score of 96.4. The area had 12 registered facilities per 100,000 residents and an estimated average travel distance of 1.8 miles