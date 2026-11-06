Now You Know : What’s under your feet?

Have you ever looked down at the floorboards of your home and asked, what is going on below, and if so, I’m glad you did, because here is the story of how one homeowner in Turkey’s home remodeling project uncovered an entire city behind his basement wall.

The one time a husband’s “Honey-Do List” paid off came in 1963, when a homeowner in Turkey descended into his basement to do a little light home remodeling. During the project, the man knocked down a wall in his basement.

When the dust settled, he discovered a narrow passageway concealed in the gloom. His curiosity taking over, the man squeezed through the rock. Expecting something more akin to Fraggle Rock, the man discovered not a cave, but a gateway into the underground fortress city of Derinkuyu.

Naturally, archeologists, historians and other research types turned up to investigate the extensive, 18- story level subterranean metropolis carved from soft volcanic rock. According to the professionals, Derinkuyu functioned as a survival hub for the ancient Phrygian or Hittite peoples for thousands of years, including up to the tumultuous Middle Ages. Christians and Byzantines also found refuge there. Despite its knowledge being lost to time, hidden entry points still stretch across the city, waiting for when they are needed again.

A complex engineering marvel, the city plunges roughly 280 feet into the earth and was large enough to accommodate sheltering 20,000 people at the same time. The first and second levels contained stables for those on the run with their livestock. Once safely underground, townsfolk rolled its hidden half -ton stone doors shut and waited out the invasion with bated breath. Speaking of breath, the air down there was filtered through over 50 air ventilation shafts. After the city’s doors slammed shut, they could only be locked and unlocked from the inside!

Because the ancients had class and culture, self-contained Derinkuyu housed churches, schools, wineries and food storerooms.

Ultimately, the ancient refuge interconnected with over 200 underground cities, all linking back to its mother hub: Cappadocia. Essentially region-wide panic rooms, these underground cities allowed for tens of thousands of people to find protection together. It also allowed for an evacuation contingency plan for the masses should the entrance to one underground city become known to invaders.

Derinkuyu was actively used for centuries until a massive population shift between Greece and Turkey occurred in 1923. The Christian Greeks who knew about the tunnels were forced to relocate, taking the secret of the fortified city with them. Today, the city, and its vast tunnel network, are easily recognized as one of the most remarkable accomplishments of ancient engineering ever found. It remains open for exploration by visitors, and now you know.