Welcome, November!

November is known for its shortened days, first hard frosts and its quiet shift from autumn to winter. Across cultures, November is associated with remembrance, reflection, gratitude, harvest celebrations, cultural and ancestral traditions.

A Little History

Lasting for 30 days, November is the 11 month of the year for both the Julian and Gregorian calendars. Before the additions of January and February, November started out in nineth place on the calendar of Romulus way back in 750 BC. The month’s name derives from the Latin word novem, meaning “nine,” reflecting November’s original position as the ninth month in the ancient Roman calendar.

In the Northern Hemisphere its advent means the waning of autumn and the return of winter’s icy grip. However, in the Southern Hemisphere it is a Spring month, full of flowers, birth and renewal.

Looking Up

November’s full moon is traditionally called the Beaver Moon, and will rise in the sky Tuesday, November 24, 2026. November’s moon earns its distinctive name from North American traditions, when beavers completed their winter lodges and trappers made their final preparations before winter put a damp on profits by freezing waterways.

Reflecting on the month’s symbolism of closure, winter’s return and rich association with hunting, other names for the month’s full moon include Frost Moon, Mourning Moon, Trading Moon and, most creatively, Geese Going Moon.

Leave it to those wacky Anglo-Saxons for a memorable turn of phrase because they called a November full moon Blotmonath, or “Blood Month,” which correlates to slaughtering livestock in preparation for winter.

Flowers, stones, stars and such

Chrysanthemums reflect the resilience of those born in November— a visual reminder in a vase, chrysanthemum’s blooms flourish while the delicate beauty of most other flowers fade. Its petals burst even through light frosts, decorating early winter lawns in shades of white, burgundy, gold, bronze, copper and lavender.

November babies’ lucky stones are traditionally the yellow topaz and secondly the Citrine, another autumn hued gem. Topaz is most associated with warm golden and honey tones, but it also occurs in blue, pink and brown. Lore links the topaz with steadfast friendship, and loyalty and as such, is an encouraged gift for someone who represents trust anchored by the foundation of an enduring relationship. Alternately, Citrine, or “merchant’s stone,” symbolizes success, abundance and positivity for its wearer.

The month of November is marked by two strong zodiac signs: Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) and Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21).

Scorpio, ruled by Pluto and traditionally Mars, starts the month off intensely, calling introspection, perception, loyalty, and transformation to the forefront. A water sign known for its similarity to fire, Scorpio is represented by the scorpion and phoenix, symbolizing strategy, observation, emotional depth, and personal growth.

A fire sign ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius, brings optimism, curiosity, and an expansive outlook. This fire sign focuses on learning for the love of learning, exploration and preparing for new adventures.

October folklore bleeds into November, as the month is celebrated for its thinning of the veil between worlds. This tradition is most popularly reflected in observances such as Samhain, Day of the Dead, All Saits’ Day, and All Souls’ Day.

Also, November ends Samhain, a Celtic tradition marking the end of the harvest season and beginning of winter.

You might need a jacket

November is a month of shifting temperatures, often throughout the day! For this reason, it’s gentle, cold rains, warm days and frosty nights and mornings, has earned the month quite a few weather folklores.

The farmers say: “Thunder in November, a fertile year to come,” “If there’s ice in November that will bear a duck, there’ll be nothing after but sleet and muck,” “A heavy November snow will last till April” and “Flowers blooming in late autumn, a sure sign of a bad winter.”

Holidays, Observances and Remembrances

Day of the Dead (Mexico, November 1–2)

All Saints’ Day (November 1)

All Souls’ Day (November 2)

Thanksgiving (November 26)

November 1: Honors deceased children.

November 2: Honors deceased adults.

Election Day: November 3

Veterans Day: November 11

Thanksgiving Day: November 26

Native American Heritage Day: November 27

Native American Heritage Month: Entire month of November

Diwali: November 8, 2026

First Sunday of Advent: November 29, 2026

American Diabetes Month

Movember (Men’s Health Awareness)

National Adoption Month

National Epilepsy Awareness Month

National Native American Heritage Month

National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo)

Lung Cancer Awareness Month

National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (November 1-7)

National Nurse Practitioner Week (November 8-14)

National Young Readers Week (November 9-13)

National Hunger & Homeless Awareness Week (November 16-22)

November 1: National Cook for Your Pets Day

November 3: National Sandwich Day

November 6: Zero-Tasking Day

November 9: National Scrapple Day

November 13: World Kindness Day

November 21: World Hello Day

November 23: Fibonacci Day

November 27: Black Friday

November 30: Cyber Monday

Famous November Birthdays

Daniel Boone (November 2)

Marie Curie (November 7)

Lauren Monica (November 8)

Hedy Lamarr (November 9)

Georgia O’Keeffe (November 15)

Robert F. Kennedy (November 20)

Charles M. Schulz (November 26)

Mark Twain (November 30)

Winston Churchill (November 30)