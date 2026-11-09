2026 Midterm Election results

PICKENS COUNTY — A tumultuous election season wrapped up November 3, revealing sharp party divides, historic turnovers and a few predictable returns when the sun rose last Wednesday morning.

Statewide, the Palmetto State recorded a voter turnout of 59.68%. In Pickens County, that percentage was slightly lower, with 44,932 ballots cast out of 77,872 registered voters (57.7%), according to SC Votes.

Across the state, several races were closely watched, none more so than that for the South Carolina State Senate seat formerly belonging to Senator Lindsey Graham. His sister, Darline Graham (R), assumed the seat upon his death, and ran as an incumbent against pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews (D). Ultimately, Andrews secured the historic nomination, overturning 28 years of Republican leadership.

South Carolina’s governor and lieutenant governor positions were secured by Allan Wilson and Mike Reichenbach.

David Stumbo won state Attorney General.

South Carolina Secretary of State is Mark Hammond.

Curtis Loftis secured State Treasurer.

Voters selected Mike Burkhold as their Comptroller General and Ellen Weaver returns as the state’s Superintendent of Education.

Cody Simpson is the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

In Pickens County, results were as follows:

County Council District 1 went to Erin Goss (D) who took 53.05% of the vote over Joe Sullivan (R). County Council District 2 went solidly to Chris Lollis (R) with 65.63% over Russell Oglesby (D).

There were two spots open for Soil and Water District Commission and two names on the ballot. Lance Beecher and Chuck Owens took the seats.

For School District Trustee, Sharon Messer Huff defeated Blake Workman for District 2, landing 68.36% of the votes. District 4 went to Brad Dover, District 6 went to Karla Kelley and District 7 went to Amy Williams, who all ran unopposed.

Five candidates tossed in their hats for the three available Clemson City Council seats, with results showing Joe Burgett, Fran McGuire and Alesia Smith coming out on top, defeating Scott Allison and Nanda Edgerton.

In Central, a runoff will take place for their Town Council seat between Tripp Brooks who landed 291 votes and Rosa Grayden, with 287 votes.

Probate Judge went to David K Allison and Solicitor, Circuit 13 went to Cindy Crick.

State House of Representatives District 1 saw Bill Whitmire (R) top Jasmine Williams (D) 13,846 votes to 4,385.

District 3 went to Phillip Bowers (R) who landed 54.16% of the vote over Claiborne Linvill (D). Linvill had 45.76%.

District 4 was a landslide victory for Clay Counts (R) over Derrick Kruse. County netted over 80% of the votes.

District 5 will see Neal Collins (R) return to service. Collins defeated David F Jones (D) 10,623 votes to 4,784.

State House of Representatives District 10 went solidly to Thomas Beach (R). Beach defended his seat against Thomas Stewart (D) and landed 67.56% of the votes.

Oolenoy River Watershed Conservation District needed three people, and Bo Aartun, Andy Anderson and Jeff White were the only names on the ballot. They netted 519, 537 and 420 votes, respectively.

Brushy Creek Watershed Conservation District also had three spots to fill and three names on the ballot: Rick Gantt, Scott Smart and Allen D Wilson.

Georges Creek Watershed Conservation District had two spots to fill — and no names on the ballot. It’s not immediately clear which of the 293 write-in votes cast will take the seats.

The two Three and Twenty Watershed Conservation District seats went to Kristen Beigay and Randy Griffis.