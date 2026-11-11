Veterans Day: A look back

Veteran’s Day in America has a rich history involving wars, legislature and presidents, as well as roots that stretch from 1919 all the way to 1978.

Following the devastation of World war I, in November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as Armistice Day, officially acknowledging the day as one set aside to honor the legacies of those who died while in service.

Armistice Day derives its fancy sounding name from the French. The day was so called in remembrance of the Allied forces signing an armistice [truce] agreement with war torn Germany, who was days away from facing annihilation from invasion. Interestingly, the signing took place at 5 a.m., at the 11th hour on November 11, 1918, inside a railroad car just outside Compiégne, France.

By 1927, the United States Congress was finally ready to get in on the act and on June 4, 1962, officially recognized the end of World War I and passed a concurrent resolution calling for annual observances of November 11 with thanksgiving, prayer, and ceremonies promoting peace and international goodwill. At that time, only 27 states were observing November 11 as a legal holiday.

On May 13, 1938, the rubber seal was finally stamped on the day, officially establishing Armistice Day on November 11 as a federal legal holiday. The new holiday was billed to the public as being “dedicated to the cause of world peace and primarily honoring World War I veterans.”

How did Veteran’s Day become the holiday we know and love today?

Well, the answer to that question dates to 1954, when the 83rd Congress amended the existing 1938 law on June 1, 1954, and replaced “Armistice” with “Veterans.” Thus, observing Veteran’s Day annually on November 11 was born. The word choice of “veteran” was selected as an umbrella term to honor American service members from all the nation’s wars.

That same year, in October, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation, confirming a Veterans Day National Committee and also designated the Administrator of Veterans’ Affairs as its chairman to coordinate future national observances.

Things got confusing in 1968, with the signage of the Uniform Holiday bill, which relocated several federal holidays, including Veterans Day, to Mondays, creating three-day weekends. This change was not universal, and many states chose to continue honoring November 11 as Veterans Day.

As it would turn out, old habits died hard and in 1975 President Gerald R. Ford returned Veteran’s Day to its original November 11 date. This change became effective officially in 1978.

In 2026, Veteran’s Day continues to live in the hearts and minds of patriots everywhere. It is an annual reminder of the personal cost our military men and women pay in defense and support of this great nation we all call home.