PICKENS COUNTY — Former director of the Pickens County Library System, Stephanie Howard, has filed suit alleging a “multi-year, coordinated campaign of defamation, harassment, and tortious interference” resulting in her being fired from her position by the Pickens County Library Board of Trustees earlier this year.

According to a copy of the filing obtained by The Easley Progress, the lawsuit, filed on Nov. 9 in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Common Pleas, names Johnnelle Raines; Mark Kilburn; Danny Parton; Nancy Miller; Alesa Pinkerton; Brian Aiken; Conservatives of the Upstate, an unincorporated association; the Pickens County Library Board of Trustees; and Pickens County, South Carolina as defendants.

The filing requests a jury trial and alleges a series of defamatory statements made by Johnnelle Raines on social media, as well as violations of FOIA that ultimately cost Howard her job back in February.

She is seeking punitive damages, alleging violation of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, tortious interference with contractual relations, defamation, civil conspiracy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Beginning no later than 2023 and continuing through the date of this Complaint, Defendants—led principally by Johnnelle (a/k/a “Jonell” on Facebook) Raines and the unincorporated association Conservatives of the Upstate (“COTU”) and the Raines-led Facebook group “No Porn in Pickens”— made statements about Plaintiff that were false, were known to be false (or made with reckless disregard for the truth) when published, and were made for the express purpose of destroying Plaintiff’s professional reputation and wrongfully procuring her termination from her position as Library Director,” the complaint reads. “Defendants’ campaign was deliberate, sustained, and coordinated. It included social-media posts, Facebook groups (“No Porn in Pickens”; “Safe SC Libraries for Minors”), email blasts, letters to the editor of the Pickens County Courier, op-eds, organized “pack the hall” intimidation events at public meetings, packets distributed to local churches and church administrators, and direct lobbying of the Pickens County Council.”

The filing continues, “Defendants succeeded. On February 24, 2026 — after Defendants Mark Kilburn and Brian Aiken were appointed to the PCLS Board of Trustees, were seated on January 8, 2026, and joined a newly-reconstituted majority — the Board voted 5 to 2 to terminate Plaintiff.”

According to documents, Howard was hired as director for the Pickens County Library System in August 2019. During her tenure, she received multiple accolades and awards for her work including the 2023 Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce Pillar of the Community Award, the 2020 United Way of Pickens County Stronger United Award, the Fort Prince George Chapter NSDAR Service to Community Award in 2024-25, and the annual SCLA Intellectual Freedom Award from the South Carolina Library Association for her professional contributions in 2025.

She also led a complete branding and logo overhaul for the PCLS, as well as created positions for the PCLS such as Public Relations and Media Supervisor and an information technology position that had not previously existed.

So, what happened?

According to the complaint, Raines and Conservatives of the Upstate launched a coordinated campaign in late 2023 through social media groups — including “No Porn in Pickens” and “Safe SC Libraries for Minors”— as well as email blasts, church outreach and public meeting rallies. Howard alleges in the suit that the defendants falsely accused her of distributing pornography, grooming minors and sexualizing children, while third parties amplified by the campaign publicly labeled her a “child abuser” and “pedophile.”

The lawsuit alleges the campaign received strategic assistance from the Massachusetts-based group MassResistance and successfully lobbied the Pickens County Council to appoint aligned members to the library board.

Kilburn and Aiken were seated on the board Jan. 8.

According to text messages cited in the filing, Parton and Kilburn met privately at Pickens County Council Chair Alex Saitta’s home in November 2025 with Raines and Council Vice Chair Chris Lollis to discuss “future Library objectives” before Kilburn took office.

On Feb. 12, the newly constituted board voted to adopt a sweeping collection development policy requiring staff to manually review more than 86,000 books and reclassify over 13,000 Young Adult titles. Howard states in the suit that she warned trustees three times — and another board member echoed during a public meeting — that the massive workload would force the library to suspend youth programming.

When the library system announced on Feb. 18 that youth programs were canceled indefinitely to reallocate staff time, Raines and board members publicly blamed Howard, claiming she unilaterally canceled children’s programs in retaliation against the board, the suit states. In a Feb. 18 text message included in the filing, Kilburn wrote, “She needs to be fired immediately.”

On Feb. 24, the board met in a special session and voted 5-2 to terminate Howard without public explanation. Howard alleges the reasons listed in her termination letter — including poor performance, unprofessional conduct and jeopardizing state funding — were fabricated, unsupported by any prior disciplinary record and reliant on false claims from Raines.

“Pickens County is aware of the lawsuit filed by former Library Director Stephanie Howard and is reviewing the allegations with legal counsel,” the county said in a released statement. “The County will respond through the appropriate legal process. As this matter involves pending litigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

The Easley Progress has reached out to the Pickens County Library Board of Trustees for comment but has received no response as of press time.