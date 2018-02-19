TATT announces new programming managers

Adelyn Nottingham Adelyn Nottingham Dewey Evans Dewey Evans

PICKENS COUNTY — Ten at the Top recently announced the addition of two new staff members, Adelyn Nottingham and Dewey Evans, both of whom will serve as Program Managers for the organization.

Ten at the Top (TATT) is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting collaboration and strategic planning across the Upstate region, including Pickens County.

Nottingham joins the TATT team after working for The Haven Homeless Shelter in Spartanburg, S.C. She previously served as in the Americorps Vista program through the United Way of Piedmont, working specifically with the Know(2) Program in Cherokee County.

Due to her experience in enhancing the quality of life for community members, her efforts will focus on Human Potential, specifically on The Pique, a young professional development initiative, as well as issues facing Upstate seniors. She is also serving as the lead program manager for the Connecting Our Future Transportation, Mobility and Connectivity initiative.

Originally from West Virginia, Nottingham now makes her home in Spartanburg, S.C.

Evans will coordinate the efforts around Economic and Entrepreneurial Vitality, Sustainable Growth and Community Vibrancy.

These areas will focus on improving the Upstate’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, encouraging responsible future growth and embracing the cultural heritage of the Upstate.

He comes to TATT with a strong desire to make an impact in the economic and community development arena and is excited to contribute to the Upstate’s regional development strategy, a spokesperson said.

A graduate of Appalachian State University and Pickens High School, Evans currently resides in Easley, S.C.

“To ensure that Ten at the Top is appropriately structured to continue accomplishing our mission to build the collective capacity of the region around issues that impact economic vitality and quality of life, we felt it was important to focus as much of our staff resources as possible around our programs and initiatives,” Dean Hybl, TATT Executive Director, said. “Thus, we are doubling our staff of program managers and are very fortunate to have two young professionals with a familiarity for the region as well as a passion for making the Upstate a better place to live, learn, do business and raise a family.”

Adelyn Nottingham https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Adelyn_Nottingham.jpg Adelyn Nottingham Courtesy photos Dewey Evans https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Dewey_Evans.jpg Dewey Evans Courtesy photos