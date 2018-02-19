Childress elected chair of Cancer Association of Pickens County

Childress Childress

PICKENS COUNTY – The Board of Directors of the Cancer Association of Pickens County are pleased to announce the election of Jan Childress as the First Chairwoman of the Board.

Jan Childress is the First Vice President, Partner, and a Member of the Board of Directors of HMR Veterans Services. She has been an active member of the Cancer Society of Greenville County Board of Directors and was an integral part of establishing the Cancer Association of Pickens County.

“We are extremely grateful and excited for Jan to become the first Board Chairman of our organization,” stated Lisa Green, Executive Director of the Cancer Association of Pickens County. “Jan has been a tremendous asset to the organization since joining the Board. Her expertise and leadership will be absolutely invaluable as our organization broadens the services we offer to help those battling cancer in Pickens County.”

The Cancer Association of Pickens County was founded in 2016 to meet the direct medical, financial and emotional needs of local cancer patients in Pickens County. Jan will be serving as the first elected Chair of the organization.

If you have cancer and need help, hope or healing, please visit www.cancersocietygc.org or call 864-232-8439.

Childress https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cancersociety.jpg Childress Courtesy photo