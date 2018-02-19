Aspiring engineers can ‘DREAM BIG’ at the World of Energy

To learn more about National Engineers Week, visit www.discovere.org/ourprograms/engineers-week. To learn more about National Engineers Week, visit www.discovere.org/ourprograms/engineers-week.

UPSTATE – Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center will host a one-time screening of “DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World” at 5 p.m., Feb. 20, to promote National Engineers Week (Feb. 18-24).

“DREAM BIG,” produced by the American Society of Civil Engineers, is geared toward students and offers a fresh perspective on engineering. It aims to inspire kids of diverse backgrounds to become the innovators, educators and leaders who will improve the lives of people across our planet throughout the 21st century.

The screening at 5 p.m., Feb. 20 is free and open to the public; the documentary will be shown in the World of Energy auditorium. Clemson University engineering students will be available to answer questions from the audience after the show.

Students of all ages are encouraged to attend. Inquire with teachers about possible extra credit opportunities for attendance.

“Duke Energy and the World of Energy strongly support STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education,” S.C. Nuclear Communications Manager Chris Rimel said. “Our energy industry workforce is comprised largely of those with STEM backgrounds. STEM education is critical for our future workforce and the entire world.”

The need for STEM jobs is projected to have increased by 14 percent in 2020, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Education.

“DREAM BIG” has educator resources available at www.dreambigfilm.com/education/.

