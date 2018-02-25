Fraternal Order of Police giving back

Retired Officers, Captain Dot Trotter (Pickens County Sheriff’s Office) and Sargent Gary Duncan (Easley Police Department) of the Fraternal Order of Police, Foothills Lodge No. 9, presented a check for $1,000 to Meta Bowers, executive director of Pickens County Meals on Wheels. Retired Officers, Captain Dot Trotter (Pickens County Sheriff’s Office) and Sargent Gary Duncan (Easley Police Department) of the Fraternal Order of Police, Foothills Lodge No. 9, presented a check for $1,000 to Meta Bowers, executive director of Pickens County Meals on Wheels. The Fraternal Order of Police, Foothills Lodge No. 9 of Pickens County, holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for local charities. Pictured here, F.O.P Treasurer R.A. Gibson recently presented a check for $1,000 to Christie Early of the Development Department at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Also pictured is Shriner Ed Poole. The Fraternal Order of Police, Foothills Lodge No. 9 of Pickens County, holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for local charities. Pictured here, F.O.P Treasurer R.A. Gibson recently presented a check for $1,000 to Christie Early of the Development Department at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Also pictured is Shriner Ed Poole.

Retired Officers, Captain Dot Trotter (Pickens County Sheriff’s Office) and Sargent Gary Duncan (Easley Police Department) of the Fraternal Order of Police, Foothills Lodge No. 9, presented a check for $1,000 to Meta Bowers, executive director of Pickens County Meals on Wheels.

The Fraternal Order of Police, Foothills Lodge No. 9 of Pickens County, holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for local charities. Pictured here, F.O.P Treasurer R.A. Gibson recently presented a check for $1,000 to Christie Early of the Development Department at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Also pictured is Shriner Ed Poole.