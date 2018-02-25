Pickens teen dies in wreck

PICKENS — Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vicki Cheek has identified the teenager killed in the collision on Highway 25 near Ware Shoals as 19-year-old Logan Lusk, of Pickens.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers stated after 11 p.m. on Feb. 22, Lusk lost control of a 1999 Ford Mustang and crashed into a guardrail before striking a monument.

The crash took place on the William T. Jones Bridge, they said.

Cheek stated in a release that Lusk, a student at Lander University, died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.