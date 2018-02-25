New principal for Daniel High School

Shannon Sharkey has been named as the new principal at Daniel High School for the 2018-2019 school year. Shannon Sharkey has been named as the new principal at Daniel High School for the 2018-2019 school year.

CENTRAL — Shannon Sharkey has been named as the new principal at Daniel High School for the 2018-2019 school year. Sharkey will succeed Josh Young, who has been promoted to Executive Director of Students Services for the School District of Pickens County.

Sharkey is currently an assistant principal at Pickens High School.

“Mrs. Sharkey has excelled in every role she has had in our district, and her instructional vision for Daniel High School is very strong,” said Dr. Danny Merck, SDPC Superintendent. “I’m confident that she’s the right leader to continue the tradition of excellence at DWD.”

Sharkey began her career in education in 2008 as a Social Studies Teacher at Easley High School. Following an administrative internship, she was promoted to assistant principal at EHS in 2012. From 2013-2014 she served as the assistant director of SDPC’s “C3” program, which served academically at-risk students. After two years in Colorado, she returned to Pickens County in January 2017 as an assistant principal at Pickens High School.

Mrs. Sharkey and her husband, James, are both Clemson University graduates who look forward to working and raising their children in the Clemson community.

Sharkey holds a B.A. in History from Clemson University and a M.A. in School Leadership from Furman University, and she is currently pursuing an Ed. D. in Instruction and Curriculum from the University of South Carolina.

