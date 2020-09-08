Pickens County Airport lands federal grant

PICKENS COUNTY — South Carolina airports, including the Pickens County Airport, are receiving millions of dollars in grant funding from the federal government.

The Airport Improvement Program (AIP) airport grant program funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings. The grants strengthen our nation’s aviation infrastructure, officilas said.

According to the program, airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on passenger volume. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, then the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said more than $1.2 billion is being awarded in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to more than 400 U.S. airports.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Of this funding, approximately $9.7M is going to airports across the Palmetto State:

$645,646 for Jim Hamilton L.B. Owens Airport in Columbia to improve airport drainage and rehabilitate the taxiway.

$1,042,558 for Donaldson Field in Greenville to rehabilitate the taxiway.

$5,301,583 for Hilton Head Island Airport to expand the aircraft parking apron.

$609,885 for Marion County Airport to rehabilitate the runway, improve airport drainage and erosion control, and conduct a study.

$260,700 for Pickens County Airport to rehabilitate the runway and taxiway.

$191,300 for Oconee County Regional Airport in Seneca to purchase land for development.

$1,546,991 for Summerville Airport to expand the aircraft parking apron.

$150,000 for Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro to construct a taxiway.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. “(This) is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19.”

