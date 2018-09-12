Foothills Playhouse making some changes

Did you know Easley has a community theater? It is the Foothills Playhouse and another season is about to start.

Once again you can have a wonderfully entertaining evening without there being a lot of expense involved. This is a community theater and the very talented actors and actresses participate in these plays on a volunteer basis.

Each actor gives up several weeks learning play material and three or four weekends performing in the play.

It is especially noteworthy to announce that Foothills Playhouse is merging with the Milltown Playhouse in Pelzer to create an even bigger and better pair of community theaters.

The playhouse is extremely pleased to announce that Mr. Will Ragland, the executive director of the Milltown Playhouse, will also be the executive artistic director of Easley’s Foothills Playhouse.

The merger of the two playhouses will allow us to have an excellent selection of quality plays that would have been unavailable to us in the past.

The Foothills Playhouse is also pleased to announce a new pricing structure: In the past, tickets were $15 and $10. Now they will be $12 and $10. These are very affordable prices for an evening of wonderful entertainment.

The run of each play will be extended to three weekends instead of two weekends. Also, the last play of the season will run for four weeks because of expected crowds.

Later in this article I will list the play selections and dates — you are going to be pleased with the awesome play selection.

Before I list the plays, I want to tell you about the structure of the Playhouse: The Playhouse is able to operate through donations, sponsors and the purchase of season tickets as well as individual ticket purchases.

To be a sponsor of the Foothills Playhouse, you can select from several levels of sponsorship. As a patron of the Foothills Playhouse, you demonstrate to the community you are a supporter of the arts.

There are six levels of patron sponsorship. The first three levels are very affordable, for $125 you can be a Bronze Circle Patron and receive 1 season ticket for all six shows. Second, the Silver Circle is only $250 and you receive two season tickets.

For $500, you would be in the Gold Circle and receive four season tickets. Each of these three levels gives you recognition in all our playbills.

The other three levels are: $1,000 Platinum Level with eight season tickets, $2,000 Sapphire Level with 10 season tickets and the $5,000 Diamond Circle with 12 season tickets.

The patron or businesses who contribute at these levels are recognized in the playbill, get a special invitation to the dress rehearsal, recognition at the speech given at the beginning of the play and a full page ad in the playbill booklet.

Businesses should take note of the fact that your ad in the playbill will be distributed 78 times and in the hands of over 15,000 people. That’s a pretty good return on your investment ad dollar.

Even if you are not a patron or a season ticket holder, you can still advertise in the playbill. You will get the same amount of attention.

Now that I have peaked your interest, here is the list of plays that have been selected for your enjoyment:

Godspell Oct. 5 – Oct. 21

Elf, Jr. Nov. 30 – Dec. 16

Steel Magnolias Feb. 8-20

Charlotte’s Web March 29- April 14

Willie Wonka May 31 – June 16

9-5 The Musical July 26- Aug. 18

As you can see, Mr. Ragland has selected a wonderful array of fun, family oriented plays. Because of the quality of the plays being offered, we expect most — if not all — seats to be purchased quickly. To avoid disappointment, you will want to get the seats of your choice as soon as you can.

Please call the Foothills Playhouse at 864-855-1817 and reserve your season sponsored tickets.

There is amazing excitement about the direction the Foothills Playhouse has chosen. We do not think you will be disappointed with any of the plays selected.

Please call the playhouse and reserve your tickets, we do not want you to be left out and not be a vital part of an exciting season.

See you there!

By Sam Norris Columnist

Sam Norris is the owner of Uncle Sam’s Antiques and in on the Board of Directors for The Easley Area Museum. Opinions expressed in this column represent those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent those of the newspaper.

