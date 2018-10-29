Too many cooks in the kitchen

I recently had a conversation with Chris Wyatt, the general manager of The Sentinel-Progress, over the finer points of Southern cuisine. More specifically, how we were completely clueless concerning it.

It all started off when Rhonda, the inside sales representative of the paper, made some reference to a “cat head biscuit.”

Now, I don’t remember the exact context of how it came about, but I do remember spinning around in my office chair to make sure I had heard her correctly.

“Wait, you eat cat’s heads?”

I was horrified.

Rhonda laughed.

After she explained it was just a large biscuit (roughly the same size as a cat’s head, aha!) I understood — but the comment opened up an entire dialogue on the regional differences when it comes to common food names and (sometimes) the odd food combinations that we think of as normal to our individual palates.

For instance, when you eat a sandwich on a long loaf of bread, what do you call it? A sub? A hero? Grinder? Hoagie? Po Boy?

Being from Michigan, I call them hoagies. (We have grinders too, but they’re pizza sauce based and always toasted.) On the other hand, a “hero” is a very specific sandwich to me: American cheese, bologna, salami, ham, lettuce and tomato. Never toasted.

To me, “subs” only come from the restaurant Subway. Otherwise, it’s a hoagie.

Rhonda — a native South Carolinian — disagreed. To her, a sub was a sub — put whatever you like on it, the name doesn’t change.

Chris, my fellow Yankee, sided with me.

How about BBQ?

To me, BBQ is basically any meat that’s either cooked in (or coated with) BBQ sauce. This can range from brisket, pulled pork, chicken breasts, ribs — you name it. Also, it doesn’t matter how it’s cooked: On the grill, in the oven, slow-cooked in the Crock Pot? I don’t care. If it’s coated in BBQ sauce, it’s “BBQ.” End of story.

But you guys down here? You take your BBQ seriously …

And let’s be clear, I’m not complaining.

Actually, my favorite BBQ is the one the Masonic Temple here in Easley puts on once a year — it’s so good I think they should open up a restaurant. But in all honesty, I’ve never had “bad” BBQ at any place here in the Upstate. I’ve even developed a taste for that nice mustard/vinegar based sauce that’s signature to the Carolinas as opposed to the catsup like one we use up North.

Speaking of catsup, as a side note I’ve also noticed you guys spell it phonetically — “ketchup.” (For what it’s worth, Spell Check agrees with you.) Huh.

Getting back on topic …

It’s more than just biscuits, BBQ and sandwiches, apparently something as simple as dessert can stir up some controversy as well — starting with the most American dessert of all: Apple pie.

When I eat a slice of apple pie, it must — must — be accompanied by a slice of cheddar cheese. Preferably a nice and sharp white cheddar from N.Y. or Vermont, but really, any cheddar will do.

It’s something I’ve grown up with and never thought it odd until years ago when I first moved to S.C., ordered pie in a restaurant — and it didn’t automatically come with it. When I told the server they forgot my cheese, she looked at me like I was a crazy person.

But I swear, it’s totally normal. (And delicious.)

Oddly, Chris — originally from Upstate, N.Y. — has never heard of it. Instead, she prefers her’s with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. And yes, it has to be French vanilla, (although admits she doesn’t know why.)

In this particular instance, Rhonda agreed with Chris and I was the odd man out but then Rhonda told me about another dish that pretty much makes me take everything she now says (food wise) with a grain of salt … (Pun intended!)

She said although she doesn’t do apple pie with cheese, she does do a pineapple casserole that’s topped with grated cheddar.

And c’mon, that’s just weird.

Strickly Speaking Kasie Strickland

Kasie Strickland is the managing editor for The Sentinel-Progress and can be reached at kstrickland@championcarolinas.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the newspaper’s opinion.

