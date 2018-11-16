There is, or at least there should be, a natural order to things: You brush your teeth before you put on lipstick; you dust before you vacuum; you eat dinner before dessert and you celebrate Thanksgiving after Halloween.

Putting up holiday decorations before Thanksgiving is a pet peeve of mine. I don’t want to hear holiday music, I don’t want to see the lights and I certainly don’t want my radio station switching over to “Jingle Bells” before Dec. 1 — Wait your turn!

And yet, here it is — November 13th — and I have somehow found myself with a Christmas tree all decked out in my living room. A fact which is made all the more strange because … I’m Jewish.

How did this happen?

Well, as far as the whole “decorating early” thing — we weren’t. Chanukkah begins (every year) on the 25th day of Kislev but because the Hebrew calendar is lunar, it moves around. This year, Chanukkah starts on Dec. 3.

Here’s what went down: When my husband John and I were married, we stuck to our traditional Jewish ways. But all that changed when we had our boys. Benjamin is now six, Samuel is three — and they both think Christmas trees are the coolest things they’ve ever seen.

In years past we tried to compromise. We picked up a small white tree and we decorated it with Stars of David and blue lights and tinsel. We called it a “Chanukkah bush.”

(Stop laughing.)

To tell the difference (and back up our B.S. claim), we said that Christmas trees were green, Chanukkah bushes were white.

Now, is a fake white tree any part of Jewish tradition? No. Not at all. But like I said, we were trying to toe the line between keeping tradition and appeasing young children.

And for a few years, it worked.

We decorated the house with polar bears, snowflakes, penguins and snowmen. Avoiding red and green, we stuck to the more traditional blue and white colors and had menorahs, gelt and dreidles everywhere.

We told the story of Chanukkah and stressed how there’s eight days of celebrating (as opposed to just one with Christmas) to explain why Santa didn’t visit our home. (And why they should be OK with it.)

I thought we were getting through — being sneaky. Apparently I was wrong.

This year, our little white tree fell apart and we needed a new one. So, we headed to the store to find a new Chanukkah bush. Problem was, when we got there, they didn’t have any white ones — only green.

It was at this point Ben said he didn’t want white or blue lights on the tree — he wanted “rainbow lights.” Also, he informed us that he wanted a “green bush” — and he wanted a big one.

Fantastic.

So, here we are, two weeks before Thanksgiving, and there is a six foot evergreen in my living room covered with multi-colored lights and tinsel.

Now, I can kid myself all day long and call this thing a “Chanukkah bush” but let’s be real here — it’s a Christmas tree.

Happy Chanukkah!

Strickly Speaking Kasie Strickland