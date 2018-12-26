The joys and trials of becoming a senior

I have reached that magical age where I add the half year and am proud of it.

Arriving at this magical age does come with both some perks and some challenges but there are survival tactics to make this exciting, saucy period of your life filled with fun and the power to meet the challenge.

Here are some requirements for dealing with daily life. The friends you choose are important to your well- being. If you have one who already is hard of hearing they can use their loud, booming voice to make you hear when they break the untimely news you are losing your hearing. You need a second one who has had laser surgery on their eyes so they can see and pull the long hair from your chin. You know the one, the one that has been there a month, is starting to curl and you have not seen it. One friend with dentures comes in very handy when you put too much gook on your new dentures and can’t pull them out of your mouth or if you have the misfortune of gluing one side of your mouth shut. This friend knows you well enough to tell the difference between a stroke mumble and a glued mouth mumble.

With this magical age comes both perks and a few challenges. Cashing in on a perk landed me in a bit of trouble. I was at a local fast food having my senior discount coffee. I was listening to the deep voice of Barry White. I became lost in the moment as he sang and I swayed to the music. Somewhere in the middle, his rich voice said, “Take it off, take it all off baby.” The restaurant was not thrilled with this. I had to leave my senior coffee and they are going to let me know when I can come back.

You can forget walking by a construction site and getting a whistle. You are lucky not to hear one say, “For a minute I thought that was my grandma.” That’s OK sonny boy. Inside this aging lady still lives a voluptuous hottie just waiting to come back in style. After all I still wear the same size earrings and my feet are glam.

Oh the glasses are a drag when you are still vain! My friend and I were having dinner at a nice restaurant. You know the kind. The dimmer the lights, the higher the bill. We put our glasses on to read the menu and quickly took them off. During dinner, I was aware of three men being seated near us. Our bill came. I put my glasses on, flinched and quickly put them away. For some reason, Marie kept her half glasses on. I became aware of the three men saying, “You ask her.” “No, you ask her.” I leaned in to Marie and told her I thought the men were interested in us and were trying to get up the nerve to come ask for our phone number. The braver of the three came over. “Can we please borrow your glasses”, he asked.

“We forgot ours and can’t see a darn thing in this dim light. It is a sad day when men are only interested in your glasses. They can be so vain.

There is that gap between me and the generation I work with. I went to see the Doobie Brothers in concert. Co-workers do know who the Doobie Brothers are and they were excited for me. I was on my feet dancing during most of the show and could not wait to report back. The next morning I had lots of

inquiries. I told them they were not the same without Michael McDonald. I also confessed my love for him. I just know he would have melted if he knew I had such a crush on him. I told the group a few of the originals were still there. Then I said, “Doobie must be the family name.” The laughter was loud and long. When they recovered they explain a doobie to my innocent ears. Well, who knew it is a funny cigarette?

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ellenburgMUG.jpg

By Sue Ellenburg Contributing columnist

Opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the newspaper’s views. Emails to Sue Ellenburg may be sent to news@sentinelprogress.com, ATTN: Sue Ellenburg.

Opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the newspaper’s views. Emails to Sue Ellenburg may be sent to news@sentinelprogress.com, ATTN: Sue Ellenburg.