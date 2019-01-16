My parents were excellent role models on how to live a rewarding life and they taught me, by example, that there are certain things you just do as a productive member of society – simple acts such as volunteering, voting, holding the door open for the person behind you, helping your neighbors, and giving blood.

These simple acts don’t cost a penny, but the return on the investment of a small amount of one’s time is immeasurable. It usually takes less than an hour to give a pint of blood – but it could add years or decades to the life of the person receiving it.

As a Community Relations Representative for The Blood Connection, a non-profit community blood center, I spend all my waking hours recruiting donors to our centers in Easley and Seneca.

My job is also a mission — a passion – because I know personally the importance of giving blood. My father, who battled an aggressive form of cancer for about a year, received several blood transfusions during his chemotherapy treatment.

He eventually lost the battle, but the blood of those dear donors gave my father an extra year to spend with his family – for me, it was our best year. During those final 12 months, I got to witness this extraordinary man endure what could have been the worst days of his life. Instead, we lived life like there was no tomorrow. In the end, he was ready to leave us, and we parted knowing this — all that could have been done, had been done.

I will always be grateful to those unknown souls who gave about an hour of their time giving blood so that my Daddy and I could have that last year together. I still give as often as possible in honor of a great man, Tony Whitson, one of the best audiologists South Carolina ever had.

I meet donors every day who give for special reasons. Sammy in Easley gives platelets every two weeks in memory of his daughter Nicole who died after a five-year battle with colon cancer – he also gives in honor of Nicole’s son, his grandson, who battled leukemia and survived!

I also meet donors who give just because they know it will save someone’s life. These are the people who understand the simple act of giving blood.

Please consider giving blood today and every 56 days thereafter! We need at least 500 donors every single day to meet the needs of our area hospitals. The Blood Connection is the only supplier of blood products to the hospitals in the Upstate of South Carolina.

You can also give platelets. If you think you can’t give due to certain medications or other medical reasons, please call one of the centers to find out.

All the contact information you need can be found online at thebloodconnection.org – I humbly thank all our regular donors and encourage those who have never given to find that one hour out of their day to save a local life.

By Monnie Whitson Contributing columnist