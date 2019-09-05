My first summer job was as the groundskeeper at Flat Rock Baptist Church.

I had a Sears riding lawnmower to cut the lawn, a Briggs and Stratton push mower to cut between the cemetery plots, and an International Cub Tractor to bush hog the field between the church fellowship hall and the parsonage. I had different tools to accomplish different tasks, which allowed me to get the job done more effectively. I remember it as being hard work, and thinking back,

I hope I did a good job for the church.

As the years went on my jobs changed, and so did the tools I used. I used hand trucks to move refrigerators when I worked for Nalley’s Furniture. I used a soldering iron when I worked for Sangamo on the mini shift. Once I entered college and law school, I traded in those tools for books and libraries.

And my senior year, I used some of my student loan to buy a 286 desktop computer that was awkwardly large and had a confusing new program on it called “Windows.”

Now, as Administrator, I no longer rely just on tools and books, but on the skilled and knowledgeable county employees that serve us diligently with their experience and expertise. All of us working together is the only way we can accomplish the tasks at hand.

The importance of our different gifts and different tasks can be seen through the diverse offerings of economic development in Pickens County. There are a wide variety of jobs throughout the county that appeal to different interests, skill levels, and educational backgrounds. Ray Farley and the folks at Alliance Pickens have an established track record of attracting a wide variety of industry to our County.

Through their continuing efforts, and the strong work ethic of our people, Pickens County is now home to world-class companies in fields such as automotive supplying, plastics and metal working, and advanced machining. International companies have made Pickens County their home, and local companies have expanded and continue to grow.

In the last three years, Alliance Pickens have announced new and expanding industrial investments in excess of 70 million dollars. These significant business investments result in better jobs, better quality of life, and a stronger tax base for all of Pickens County. Just this past week, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce, Bobby Hitt, told me that Pickens County was “on the right track” and praised Ray Farley’s success in our Commerce Park.

Particularly on Labor Day, the uniquely American holiday where we celebrate the ideal of hard work, we are proud that Pickens County has a diverse array of employment options for our people. I am proud to work with folks like Ray Farley, and I know he joins me in appreciating the leadership of our current County Council in attracting and retaining good jobs in Pickens County.

A good job where you believe in your work is a true blessing, a gift to celebrate.

The next time I’m cutting my own grass, I bet my mind will wander back to that summer job at Flat Rock Baptist Church, and I’ll be thankful.

