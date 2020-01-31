To tip, or not to tip?

Recently I was messing around on Facebook and I stumbled across an interesting post from a friend of mine about tipping waitstaff for “to go” orders.

She wrote: “I don’t know who out there needs to see this, but Tip. On. Your. To Go. Orders,” — enunciated with little clapping hands emoji between the words for emphasis.

She continued on, saying while she was waiting for her order, she saw several people come in to pick up their meals, pay, and leave — without leaving a gratuity. It made her angry.

Here’s where it got awkward: I disagreed with her — and chaos ensued. With my dissenting opinion, a full-blown Facebook war was sparked, and hundreds of comments started streaming in — with everybody taking sides.

Before long, I and all the other “non-tippers” were labeled as service-industry-hating moochers. Cheapskates, if you will, out to screw a hard-working server out of their due pay.

I still disagree. In the U.S., we typically tip for service — but not all services. For example, while we tip the waiter or waitress, we don’t tip the cook or cashier or hostess.

We tip the bartender, but not the bus boy.

Let’s look at a few examples …

Now, I don’t know about you, but when I order a pizza delivered to my house, I tip the driver. That’s the service I’m tipping for — the delivery. It’s rainy out, I don’t feel like loading the kids into the car — whatever. The point is, this person brought the food to my door and for that action, I tip them.

But if I place an order for that same pizza and drive to Dominoes (or wherever) and pick it up, then no, I don’t tip.

My argument is simple: If I’m taking the food to go, what service exactly am I tipping for? You didn’t wait on my table, you didn’t deliver it to my house. The cook made it, and the server rang it up. At that point, they’re not performing the job duties of a server — they’re cashiers.

“But they bag it up and add napkins and plastic ware to the bag!”

Yeah? So does McDonald’s — do you tip there? I don’t.

I’m not trying to be a penny pincher, I just don’t understand the reasoning behind it.

It’s the same with sandwich shops. Sometimes I see tip jars on the counter at SubWay or at local delis. Again, how is this different than Burger King? You walk up to the counter, order your sandwich and they make it, charge you, and hand it over. The actions are the same at both restaurants, why would I tip at one and not the other?

It just doesn’t make sense to me.

Buffets and cafeteria-style “meat and threes” are a bit trickier …

You are serving yourself, and you pay a cashier up front — but the staff does continuously clear plates away and makes sure your drinks are full. They may not be acting as servers in the traditional sense, but I bet they still only make server wages so I tip 20 percent of the bill accordingly.

Bartenders too deserve special consideration. Since having kids, my husband and I don’t get out very often but back when we did — we would leave a buck a drink — or 20 percent of a tab, whichever was greater.

Now, before you accuse me of going all “Steve Buscemi” in Reservoir Dogs, keep in mind I am not against tipping. I understand perfectly well it has a place in our society.

It’s also worth noting I’m not some outsider looking into the business, I put myself through college bartending (and I can still make the best Old Fashioned this side of the Mississippi.) I’ve waited tables, I’ve been a prep cook — in short, I know the service industry, I’ve been there.

I’m the lady who still tips the full amount when the meal is crappy because I understand it’s not the server’s fault the cook messed up or took forever. I will pick all those onions off my sandwich myself rather than send it back and I will eat around the undercooked part of my steak that I ordered med-well. I will stack up my plates neatly at the end of the table when I’m finished and I will meekly ask for a refill of my drink — no rush!

I firmly believe if you can’t afford to tip, you shouldn’t dine in. I just don’t consider to go food “dining in.”

Am I wrong?

Strickly Speaking Kasie Strickland

Kasie Strickland is the managing editor for The Sentinel-Progress and can be reached at kstrickland@cmpapers.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the newspaper’s opinion.

