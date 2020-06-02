What will real estate be like when COVID-19 is over?

When my family goes on a road trip, my kids like yours will ask a million times, “are we there yet”. As a parent, I can draw on experiential knowledge (previous trips) or tools (GPS) to give them guidance. Unfortunately, no one on the planet has been down the pandemic road before and we do not know the final destination. If anyone boldly tells you what is going to happen next, be suspicious. That does not mean we have to live with lingering uncertainty. Experience is an excellent teacher and is the essence of wisdom. Having lived through the 2008 housing crisis, we do have markers to serve as guide, we can look at numerous factors to draw reasonable and wise conclusions.

Positive Factors:

1. If someone told you two months ago that toilet paper could become a precious commodity, you would question their sanity. The value has increased due to extreme scarcity, it is a powerful example of supply & demand. In the same way, were seeing a supply issue in real estate. Prior to the shutdown, our housing supply was at a 30-year low. This was caused by materials costs, building regulations, and labor costs. The pandemic shutdown has further served to remove homes from the market. In most markets, housing inventory plunged another 10% to 20% from the already historic low. Due to the decreased supply, prices continued to rise across the nation. According to the National Association of Realtors, the average home price was 7.4% higher than the prices from April of 2019. In May, up to 41% of homes on the market received multiple offers. The lack of inventory should serve as a strong support for increasing home values.

2. The loans we have made over the last decade are solid. Our nation learned from 2008 and worked to improve lending standards. The guidelines, appraisals, and underwriting are all significantly more stringent, than what led up to the 2008 housing crisis. As a result, today’s homeowners are more financially sound and better equipped to survive than what we saw in the past. My father in-law for years has told me repeatedly, “people need more skin in the game”. Well, studies show the average American homeowner has significant equity in their homes. This is a solid protection for many to endure uncertainty.

Factors to watch:

1. During the first month of the shutdown some lenders tightened their lending standards. While it created an initial wave of concern, the standards have returned to normal and have been stable for weeks. There are numerous qualified buyers out looking for their next home. Right now, interest rates are lower than we have seen in quite some time. We had a client close recently with a rate below 3%. These low rates increase the buying power for home buyers. A 1% drop in interest rates means a $200,000 buyer can now afford a $225,000 home. Despite supply issues, it is smart to capitalize on crazy low interest rates.

2. The single biggest variable moving forward will be employment. There is no way to minimize the impact of current job losses. Prior to this unprecedented shock our labor market was better than it has been in decades. That is relevant because current unemployment was not driven by bad business decisions. How fast we return to work and at what levels will have major impacts on housing. It is obvious and simplistic, but people need to work to buy a home. We are all watching and hoping for a safe return to full employment. It is a delicate balance for leaders to craft policies that allow the market to work while placing us back on path for continued prosperity.

Buying or selling for many is not a top priority right, nor should it be. I lived and worked through the uncertainty of the worst housing market in decades. The 2008 great recession left a lasting impact on millions. If you are like me, it is instinctive to reflexively return to that mindset. In my opinion this is nowhere near the same. If 2008 taught me anything, it is first to ignore the noise. The voices who preach doom and gloom will always secure airtime. They do not control the future any more than you do. Focus on what you can control. As a business owner I can control how I pursue work. I think this moment in time has allowed us all to get clear on our priorities and stay focused on what matters most. I often tell our clients that fear is a horrible decision maker. It is important to move forward with facts and not fear. The facts are the market is strong for home buyers and sellers.