Wear the mask — for me (and others like me)

My name is Crystal Duncan. I am 37 and I was born with congenital heart defects. I have had four open heart surgeries, I have an implantable defibrillator, an artificial metal aortic valve, atrial fibrillation, and ventricular tachycardia. In addition to that, I also have Lupus and asthma.

I have spent my life in hospitals and being used as a case study for many medical students.

I am the definition of a high risk person.

In addition to this, studies are being released daily about the effect this virus has on the heart. For me, this would be a death sentence.

I have not left my house, except for necessary in person doctor appointments, since March 16. I have had appointments over the phone when possible. The only other exception to this is when I was recently hospitalized for atrial fibrillation. I had to be taken by ambulance, sit in the Emergency Room, spend the night in the hospital, be cardioverted (they shock the heart back into rhythm), and recover — all by myself. This was the first time in 37 years, and it was because of COVID-19. When my husband picked me up from the hospital, he had to stay in the car while transport helped me get in.

I am telling you my story in hopes that it will encourage you to wear a mask.

If this encourages only one person, it would be worth it. Telling my story brings up feelings of anxiety, because I have PTSD related to my health problems. Despite my health issues and decreased ability to breathe, I have worn a mask at every in person doctor’s appointment and for 12 hours in the ER last week.

I am lucky enough to have a husband who does not come in contact with very many people at his work. However, he had to take two weeks off a few weeks ago, because there was a possibility that a co-worker had COVID. We could not take the chance that he might bring it home to me. Every time he goes to the grocery store or pharmacy, he wears a mask. We have not been out to eat since March. Up until recently, we had not gotten food to go either. Despite this, I am continually terrified that I will somehow get this virus.

While it may not seem like much, wearing a mask has shown to help reduce the spread of COVID. This is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue. This is a human issue. I don’t know how else to explain that people should care about other people. Wearing a mask could save someone you love, or someone you do not know. It could get people back to work, make it safer for kids to go back to school, open the economy back up, and potentially give people like myself a life outside of the house again. To those who insist that people are living in fear and to “just not leave your house if you are that scared,” I would say that is a pretty callous statement. Would you speak that way to your parents, children, etc?

When you begin to protest the use of masks, think of me. Think of my face. Think of my story, and imagine me as a family member. Just please wear a mask.