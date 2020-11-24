Hats off to the teachers

When I was younger, I wanted to be a doctor when I grew up. A medical examiner to be specific, just like Agent Scully on The X-Files.

Later, (when I discovered my complete lack of mathematical ability would most likely keep me out of any reputable medical school), I decided I wanted to be an author.

Somehow, through life’s weird way of doing things, I ended up in the newspaper business.

Eh, close enough.

Most people go through several career goals before finding out what it truly is they want to do. But never in my life did I have any desire to be a teacher. Not once. Not as a little girl, not while growing up, and certainly not as a now 39-year-old Mom of two.

And oh, my God, now I know why: I completely suck at it.

My boys — a kindergartner and a second grader — are doing the virtual school thing right now due to COVID-19 and you guys, I’m about to pull my hair out.

My youngest, Sam, has his online classes every morning at 8:15, 10:45 and 11:30. Ben, the second-grader, has them at 8:30, 10:30 and 11:45. We have one desktop computer, a laptop, and a Chromebook. Meanwhile, I need to be at work at 8:30 a.m. and on Tuesdays, I’ve got an entire newspaper to write, which has to be on the press by 2 p.m.

It’s fine. Everything is fine …

Being in elementary school, both kids need help navigating their assignments so I find myself constantly going back and forth between the two of them, explaining the lessons and logging in and out of the 8,000 (ridiculously named) websites.

Teacher: “Oh, just log into Bamboozle and Pugglebutt with the login credentials found in Zippeelearn and Quackalby. Complete lessons 8-12 and 14-16 and upload finished assignments in PDF form on Pinkleberrry.”

Me: “AAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!!”

To make matters worse, the WiFi can’t seem to go for a two hour stretch without cutting off because my crap modem can’t handle streaming to three devices without needing to reboot.

It’s overwhelming.

I’m trying to be understanding in that this is a new experience for everyone. No one imagined a year ago COVID would change our ways of doing things so drastically and, to their credit, schools and teachers have gone the extra mile making sure kids are still getting an education.

But … some of the requirements are just ridiculous. Gym, for instance. Why in the world is there a gym class for online school? I mean seriously — are they just intentionally screwing with us now? Especially since it only amounts to more work for the parents.

Every week, I have to fill out this “fitness report” for Sam detailing a daily log of his physical activities, length of participation time, etc. — which is the dumbest thing in the world — because he’s five. He never stops moving.

The first few weeks I diligently logged his playtime and activities so I could fill out his “report” at the end of the week. Now? I just make them up. (I’m also fairly certain no one actually reads them as I’ve been getting more and more snarky in the replies and have yet to have a teacher call me out on it.)

Same with Ben’s music class. Do they seriously think I’m going to work on his pitch and tone? Like, are we in training for the Vienna Boys Choir here? Hang on there Ben, let me just wheel out the piano from storage and we’ll get right into this week’s scales …

Um, no.

I realize I’m luckier than most. I can work from home when I need to, we have (mostly) reliable access to internet and I have a computer/laptop for each child. Just like you, I’ve seen those news reports of the kids trying to do their school work from a Taco Bell parking lot so they can get on the internet. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also inspiring. Those kids are really putting in the effort.

I’ve never displayed that level of dedication to school — I still don’t. The power even blinks at my house and I’m happily calling off lessons for the day yelling “Go play outside boys! No school today!”

You may be asking yourself if virtual learning is so problamatic for us, why aren’t we just doing in-person classes?

Short answer? Because we can’t.

Ben takes medications for an autoimmune disease and while the meds are crucial to maintaining his remission, they also make him susceptible to infections and weaken his immune system. He can’t get COVID. It would be very, very dangerous for him. So, as much as I would love to ship both these guys off to (much) more qualified instructors — it’s just not in the cards right now. They’re stuck with me.

But maybe I need to take a lesson from those kids in the Taco Bell parking lot. Maybe I need to realize that despite my failings as a teacher, my kids learn just as much by example. Maybe I need to buckle down, redouble my efforts and quit being sarcastic on my 5-year-old’s fitness reports.

Or, maybe the next time the power blinks, instead of announcing “No school today!” I instead send them outside for extra “gym class.”

Win win.

Kasie Strickland is the managing editor for The Sentinel-Progress and can be reached at kstrickland@cmpapers.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the newspaper’s opinion.