Growing up in northern Ohio and then Michigan, for me, snow days were a rarity. Now, that’s not to say it didn’t snow, because it did — often — and in great amounts. It just means school wasn’t usually called off because of it.

Between the salt trucks and the snow plows and the generally flat topography, more often than not, we still had classes. Still, there was hope.

Being the early 80’s, the internet wasn’t a thing yet, so as kids we would eagerly watch the morning news — scanning the constant scroll of closures at the bottom of the screen — praying for our school district’s name to appear.

We had rituals and superstitions for the night before, such as wearing your pajamas inside out and performing the “snow dance.”

These were well known to better your chances.

The bus came at 7:30 and if your school hadn’t appeared on the TV screen by 7 — you were out of luck. It wasn’t going to happen. (The worst was when the neighboring districts were cancelled and you only got a two hour delay.)

We packed our school shoes in our backpacks, slipped bread bags on our feet and pulled on our boots to grudgingly trudge down the street to the bus stop to await our forced education on what should have been a day of sledding and building snow forts.

Ah, the injustice …

But every once in a while, fate would smile upon us. Every once in a while — like a miracle — there it was: “Erie County public schools are closed.”

YES!

Breakfast would be scarfed down as quickly as humanly possible and we were out the door with my Mom shouting after us to stay off the ponds because the ice wasn’t thick enough for skating yet. (It totally was.)

The neighborhood looked like a mass Exodus — kids streaming out of every house on the block, multiple snowball fights already underway.

The Dads were out with shovels clearing the driveways and the sidewalks while our Moms took the opportunity to have a second cup of coffee and enjoy a quiet house. Old Mrs. Henderson on the corner (who had the biggest yard and the only hill) would be yelling at us to stay off her lawn because she didn’t like the footprints. She was always a little weird.

They were the best of times and some of my fondest childhood memories.

And it pains me my kids today won’t know the feeling.

Besides living in South Carolina now, where it’s unlikely to snow much even here in the Upstate, snow days aren’t really a thing anymore. Instead, we now have “digital learning days.”

What a load of crap.

Now, before you lay into me about the importance of education … blah, blah, blah … just stop. I don’t want to hear it. I’m not talking about abandoning the whole system of public education here — I’m talking a snow day. Calm down.

Let’s face it, 2020 has been a rough year. (That may be the understatement of the century.) But it hasn’t just been difficult for adults, kids too have been impacted — perhaps more so.

I know my boys have missed birthday parties and family get-togethers. We had to make up new (socially distant) holiday traditions and skipped our annual road trip up to Michigan. They couldn’t play with their friends and they couldn’t go to school. In their minds, everything had changed. Kids have already lost so much — do we really need to take away more?

No. The answer is no.

And at least one school district is getting it right. In a Twitter post that went viral, the superintendent of Mahwah Township Public Schools in Bergen County, New Jersey wrote “We have decided that a few childhood acts remain unchanged due to COVID-19 and we will maintain the hope of children by calling actual snow days due to inclement weather. Snow days are chances for on-site learners and virtual learners to just be kids by playing in the snow, baking cookies, reading books, and watching a good movie. These are times for memory-making, and we believe these types of opportunities should remain intact.”

Local school districts, I’m looking at you: Give kids the snow days.

Kasie Strickland is the managing editor for The Sentinel-Progress and can be reached at kstrickland@cmpapers.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the newspaper’s opinion.