And they call it Puppy Love

A couple of weeks ago, we did something I had sworn we weren’t going to do — we brought home a puppy.

Our family dog, Raina, crossed “the Rainbow Bridge” several months ago after a long and happy life. Still hurt from her loss, a new puppy was the last thing on my mind.

My kids thought otherwise.

You see, they didn’t grow up with Raina, she was an adult dog before my husband and I even had kids. The boys wanted a dog who would romp and play with them, Raina was 14 — practically ancient for an American Bulldog — and certainly well past her “romping” days.

Still, although I liked the idea of the boys growing up with a dog, I was hesitant to take the plunge again. I mean, let’s face it, dogs are a lot of work and, well, the sad truth is they never live long enough. I was heartbroken when Raina passed, I wasn’t ready to give my heart away again so soon. I also had zero desire to deal with housebreaking a new puppy — not to mention getting through the whole chewing-everything-in-sight phase.

I stoically refused my kids’ pleas and listed the reasons as to why a new puppy right now was impractical: I wanted a new couch and we needed carpets replaced, a new dog would delay those plans for at least a year. Between COVID, work and home-schooling, I just got through one of the most stressful times in my life and I didn’t want to add more responsibilities on right now. Money was tight and puppies are expensive. We have a cat, a new puppy would be a rough adjustment for her.

Bottom line, I didn’t want another dog.

My husband, who had “puppy fever” just about as bad as the boys did, backed me up in front of the kids, but continued to work behind the scenes trying to convince me to change my mind.

He sent me articles listing the best dog breeds with kids and YouTube videos of rolly puppies doing adorably cute things. He casually mused how much Ben, our oldest, could benefit from the responsibility of taking care of a dog. And Sam, our youngest, needed a pup he could run around and play with in the backyard.

I was outnumbered.

The final straw came when he found an online listing of a litter of 14 puppies just outside of Athens, Ga. But these weren’t just any old puppies, they were Saint Bernards — a breed he knew I’ve always loved.

A live stream video chat sealed the deal. I took one look at those fluffy little balls of fur crawling all over each other and I melted.

A month later, at 7-weeks-old, we brought our puppy home and named her Freya, after the goddess of love in Norse mythology.

And let me tell you, she is an absolute joy, just the sweetest little pup there ever was. OK, maybe not so little … (At her 8-week vet appointment she weighed in at a whopping 18 lbs. 6 oz.)

From her first day home, Freya fit right in. She’s gentle and snuggly with Ben, and rough and tumbly with Sam. She’s seems to be a quick learner and housebreaking her hasn’t been nearly as difficult as I thought it would be. She likes belly rubs, taking long naps on the AC vents, and has a favorite toy — a soccer ball — that she carries around in her mouth.

She eats like a horse, but I suppose that’s understandable being that she’s going to be about as big as one.

Now at a two and a half months old, she’s well over 20 lbs. and the vet expects her to weigh between 120-150 lbs. when fully grown.

That’s OK — there’s just more to love.

