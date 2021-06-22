What a dad really, really wants

Before Father’s Day, there was Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day has been celebrated since 1913, made official by President Woodrow Wilson. When President Wilson approved the resolution for Mother’s Day, he said it was in honor of “that tender, gentle army, the mothers of America.”

However, I think President Wilson was attempting to atone for having the suffragists, “that tender, gentle army” arrested and thrown into jail for stationing themselves outside the white house while picketing for the right to vote.

It took 58 years after Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official that President Richard Nixon finally made Father’s Day an official holiday by signing it into law in 1972.

Why did it take so long? Many men scorned the day, feeling it was simply an attempt to diminish their manliness with gifts of flowers and cologne – and that they would end up paying for it anyway.

A lot of people felt that Father’s Day was just a way to beef up retail sales. The National Retail Federation (NRF) is projecting that $20.1 billion will be spent on Father’s Day this year.

The retailers, however, thought it was a marvelous idea and create a list of the perfect Father’s Day gifts each year. They almost always suggest a tie.

Why do men wear ties? The obvious reason is that they protect a man’s shirt by blocking coffee drips and spaghetti spills. Some people think that the necktie can predict stock market movement, claiming that ties are wider when the stock market is booming — so don’t buy any of those skinny ties.

Men continue to knot this colorful piece of cloth around their neck, just like the brave knights of old who would fasten his colors to his armor before he set forth to conquer the world.

Another suggested gift is cologne. You can choose from a full line of woodsy, citrusy, colognes made from lavender, black pepper and sandalwood. Cologne is considered the perfect gift for any dad, including grandpas and husbands.

A barbecue grill is another great gift for dad because today’s dad doesn’t make boring burgers or hot dogs. Dads don’t just grill anymore, they create grill cuisine, like buffalo chicken kebobs with bacon stuffed olives. They prepare ribs with a spicy rub and a special barbecue sauce and watch intently as they slowly smoke on the grill.

Scotch whiskey is a gift welcomed by many fathers. A good bottle of scotch costs about $85, but it is cheaper than a bottle of sandalwood and black pepper cologne. Scotch whiskey is also famous for its heady fragrance.

However, if your dad is not a tie-sporting, barbecue grilling, whiskey-drinking, cologne connoisseur — consider socks. Not those white tube socks or even the over-the-knee black dress socks, but designer socks.

Socks are the new cutting-edge fashion statement for men. These socks look like they were designed by Pablo Picasso with colorful lightning bolt streaks and dazzling patterns. Some socks are designed with sports logos, others are adorned with dogs or cats. Of course, these socks cost about the same as that bottle of scotch.

Just watch the news/talk shows on TV. Everyone is sitting around the table, men attired in suits and ties, but when the camera pulls back, the men will often be wearing wildly patterned socks with athletic shoes. Men should not be allowed to set fashion trends.

Humorist Dave Barry said “What a dad really wants is a nap. Really.”

Lynda is giving her dad what he really wants. Really. She can be reached at lyndaabegg@charter.net.