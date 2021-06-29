Restless COVID hostages have abandoned their sour-dough starters for knitting needles.

Knitting can be done alone or with a group and doesn’t require a lot of supplies. All you need is a pair of knitting needles and some yarn. Your skill level doesn’t matter. Classes are available everywhere, in stores, libraries and on-line. One advantage to knitting is that it is portable, you can take it with you.

Knitting is believed to have originated in the Middle East around the Fifth Century. Early examples of knitting, discovered in Egypt, are made from cotton and many have blessings knitted into them, or symbols to ward off bad luck. Early knitting needles were made from bone or ivory.

During the Revolutionary War, women gathered to sew and knit clothing for the patriots. It was an effective way to boycott British goods and less violent than dumping 342 boxes of tea into Boston Harbor.

Beware, knitting can be addictive. Once you start, you can’t stop, it’s like eating potato chips. However, some women claim that knitting prevents them from eating potato chips, or other snacks, because it takes both hands and you can’t eat and knit at the same time.

If you can knit, or crochet, there is an organization who can benefit from your talent.

Hand-knit scarves and hats are left on park benches for the homeless or anyone who needs to keep warm. Knitters make hats for preemies or cancer patients. Knitted toys are donated to police stations and fire stations for children in trauma. Lap robes are needed for nursing homes.

Knitting and crocheting have long been referred to as the “granny arts” and knitters are usually depicted as gray-haired-grannies sitting in a rocking chair, knitting booties. That image changed with the introduction of specialized yarns. Self-striping yarns allow you to knit without changing colors. Faux-fur and eyelash yarns give your project style and texture. Yarns loaded with beads or crystals, add glamour.

Computer sites like Etsy and Pinterest give the knitter a platform to sell what they make by connecting them to buyers looking for that special “something.” There is a woman in Simpsonville, for instance, who will spin your cat’s fur into yarn and knit a purse out of it. While it’s expensive, it’s much cheaper than cloning.

Internet sites also offer “knit-alongs” where everyone knits the same pattern and can enter their comments and questions in a chat room.

First ladies like to knit. Martha Washington knitted socks for the troops in the Colonial Army. Eleanor Roosevelt, often seen carrying a large knitting bag, said knitting lets her “listen.” Michelle Obama knitted a hat for Barack and halter tops for Malia and Sasha during lockdown.

Movie stars enjoy knitting. Meryl Streep knits to unwind. Demi Lovato knits on airplanes. Scarlett Johansson knits for charity and Kristen Stewart likes to knit at “Twilight.”

Tough guys are also hooked. Russell Crowe took up knitting as a form of anger management. Ryan Gosling learned to knit on the set of “Lars and the Real Girl.” David Arquette’s grandmother taught him to knit and famous filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies, reportedly knits at Starbucks.

Women have been ditching the book club for “granny parties,” the contemporary version of a quilting bee. The granny party consists of only three things, gossip, yarn and oh yes, some wine. According to Vanessa Richmond, “You can never get enough gossip and you always need a scarf.”

Cheers!

Lynda knits scarves while watching TV. She can be reached at lyndaabegg@charter.net.