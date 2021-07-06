Peggy Alviani was president of the Latin Club in high school and she sat behind me in Geometry. She got good grades, was quiet and unpretentious. Many teachers described her as “sweet.”

That is, until game time.

When Peggy pulled her long brown hair back into a pony-tail and snapped her shin guards in place, she became “The Enforcer.” As the defensive back, it was her job to ”sweep up” any ball that got past her team mates. She would stare menacingly at the opposing team and raise her fist while quoting in Latin, “Audentes fortuna iuvat.” Nobody knew exactly what it meant, but it was scary.

When Title IX was passed in 1972, it helped trigger the tremendous growth in women’s soccer. Title IX states that no person shall be excluded or discriminated against under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance on the basis of sex.

Girls were already playing high school soccer, but now the opportunity for a college scholarship kicked everything up a notch. The soccer scholarship is to girls what a football scholarship is to boys.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team (WNT) has won four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals, however they are paid significantly less than the men’s soccer team.

Soccer has the same game rules for men and women, but those rules don’t seem to apply when it comes to salary.

In 2019, The WNT team, co-captained by Megan Rapinoe, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation alleging pay discrimination. Rapinoe is the one with the pink hair and is a two-time World Cup Champion. She is known for her fancy footwork and plays midfield as a winger.

The Equal Pay Act (EPA) signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1963 states that men and women who work in jobs that are equal in terms of skill, effort, and responsibility shall receive the same pay. Ten years later, in 1973, women had made little progress, making 57 cents of what men earn. Today, 58 years later, women earn 82% of what men earn and the gap is even wider for women of color.

But, there is a loophole (there is always a loophole). Many women work in jobs that are female dominated. For example, most teachers and nurses are women. Care-giving work, like teaching and nursing, has always been devalued in the workplace. However, these occupations have extensive — and expensive — educational requirements. There are currently shortages in both teachers and nurses because women are taking their expensive educations to seek higher paying jobs.

Other women in these fields find child care is not only too expensive, but is often inadequate, unable to allow for overtime work or provide alternate care for a sick child. It seems that the care givers (teachers and nurses) can’t afford to pay their care givers — and all these occupations are female dominated.

It seems to me that we need to find a way to evaluate educational requirements and skill level of jobs and compare them to a similar male occupation in order to equalize pay disparities in female dominated jobs. Once that has been determined, we need to establish some game rules, because it is obvious the laws are being ignored. If a company is not in compliance with the rules, they could get a yellow card as warning. A red card would mean that a lawsuit is imminent.

Audentes fortuna iuvat – fortune favors the bold!

Lynda played softball. She can be reached at lyndaabegg@charter.net Opinions expressed in this column are reflective of the writer only and are not necessarily shared by the newspaper.